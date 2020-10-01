 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brass Quintet to present mini-Oktoberfest concert

Brass Quintet to present mini-Oktoberfest concert

{{featured_button_text}}

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will present its Signature Brass Quintet in a virtual concert designed to give audiences a Oktoberfest-like experience.

The concert will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, but will be accessible for seven days following the initial broadcast.

The program will feature folk and classical music from Germany, Austria and Bavaria.

Cost for the concert is $10. To purchase and for more information: signaturesymphony.org.

James D. Watts Jr.

918-581-8478

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: watzworld

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News