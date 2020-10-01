Brass Quintet to present mini-Oktoberfest concert

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will present its Signature Brass Quintet in a virtual concert designed to give audiences a Oktoberfest-like experience.
The concert will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, but will be accessible for seven days following the initial broadcast.
The program will feature folk and classical music from Germany, Austria and Bavaria.
Cost for the concert is $10. To purchase and for more information: signaturesymphony.org.
James D. Watts Jr.
918-581-8478
Twitter: watzworld
