Branjae releases 'Free Facts' single

Branjae

Branjae announced the release of a new single. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule/ Tulsa World

Tulsa-based music artist Branjae announced the release of her new socially conscious — and intentionally thought-provoking — soulful, funky single “Free Facts.”

Written by Branjae and produced by Tulsa’s Nathan Wright, the collaboration gets loud about willful ignorance, according to a news release.

“Free Facts” is available now on Spotify and Apple Music and is featured on the Editorial Spotify Playlist — NuFunk with over 167,000 listeners.

Pre-production for the project’s short film is currently under way with a confirmed crew featuring Emmy-winning director of photography Charles Elmore.

“Swearing by ignorance won’t change us,” said a quote attributed to Branjae in the news release. “When we choose to remain ignorant, we lose touch with a whole other level of reality. Facts and information give us freedom to make our own decisions and become independent people, less likely to be outwardly manipulated or controlled.”

