Branjae releases 'Free Facts' single

Tulsa-based music artist Branjae announced the release of her new socially conscious — and intentionally thought-provoking — soulful, funky single “Free Facts.”

Written by Branjae and produced by Tulsa’s Nathan Wright, the collaboration gets loud about willful ignorance, according to a news release.

“Free Facts” is available now on Spotify and Apple Music and is featured on the Editorial Spotify Playlist — NuFunk with over 167,000 listeners.

Pre-production for the project’s short film is currently under way with a confirmed crew featuring Emmy-winning director of photography Charles Elmore.

“Swearing by ignorance won’t change us,” said a quote attributed to Branjae in the news release. “When we choose to remain ignorant, we lose touch with a whole other level of reality. Facts and information give us freedom to make our own decisions and become independent people, less likely to be outwardly manipulated or controlled.”

Jan Kendall made a quilt big enough to cover a Toyota Highlander. Here's why.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.