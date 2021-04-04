Brain surgeon traces life story for TU Lecture series

One of the world’s leading neurosurgeons credits his grandmother and a comic book hero for making him what he is today.
Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa, who now holds the Neurosurgery Chair at the Mayo Clinic in Florida, will describe his journey from rural Mexico to elite operating theaters where he specializes in combating brain cancers when he presents the next University of Tulsa Presidential Lecture.
The lecture, which will be a virtual event at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, is sponsored by the D’Arcy O’Brien Endowed Chair. It is a free event, but participants must register to get access to the program. To register: utulsa.edu/about/presidential-lecture-series.
Quiñones-Hinojosa first came to the United States as an undocumented migrant worker while in his teens, working in tomato fields and rail yards in California. In an interview with the magazine Brain & Life, he recalled how a favorite hero, the comic book character named Kaliman “used meditation and psychic powers to travel through space. He was kind and good. He fought for people who had very little. He was a scientist. When I was a kid, I thought I was Kaliman. No question about it.”
His grandmother, who was a local healer for the village where he grew up, “taught me an important lesson about the treatment and care of patients. In all matters, the life and well-being of the patient must come first. She also had a tactile way of connecting with patients — by looking into their eyes, studying their smallest symptoms, and putting her hands on their shoulders to be encouraging and to share her powerful healing energy.”
He attended biology classes at the San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton. He then became a student at Berkeley before transferring to Harvard, where he received his medical degree and became a naturalized U.S. citizen.
After completing his residency at the University of California, San Francisco, Quiñones-Hinojosa became a professor of neurosurgery and oncology, neuroscience and cellular and molecular medicine at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
Considered one of the world’s foremost surgeons, “Dr. Q,” as he is known, has operated on some 250 brain tumors every year and leads cutting-edge research to cure brain cancer. At Johns Hopkins, he led the Brain Tumor Stem Cell Laboratory, focusing on the surgical treatment of primary and metastatic brain tumors. He has conducted numerous research efforts on brain cancer and the role stem cells can play in fighting illness, receiving funding for his work from the National Institutes of Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, among others.
Quiñones-Hinojosa published his best-selling autobiography, “Becoming Dr. Q: My Journey from Migrant Farm Worker to Brain Surgeon” (University of California Press), in 2012. He is at work on a follow-up volume describing his day-to-day life as a brain surgeon at Johns Hopkins.
He has appeared on numerous television shows, including “NOVA,” “CBS News with Katie Couric” and NBC’s “Today” show. He was featured in the movie “Dr. Q,” which is being produced by Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, and received the Neurosurgeon of the Year Award in 2014 from Voices Against Brain Cancer. Quiñones-Hinojosa is presently the Neurosurgery Chair at the Mayo Clinic in Florida.
