Brain surgeon traces life story for TU Lecture series

One of the world’s leading neurosurgeons credits his grandmother and a comic book hero for making him what he is today.

Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa, who now holds the Neurosurgery Chair at the Mayo Clinic in Florida, will describe his journey from rural Mexico to elite operating theaters where he specializes in combating brain cancers when he presents the next University of Tulsa Presidential Lecture.

The lecture, which will be a virtual event at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, is sponsored by the D’Arcy O’Brien Endowed Chair. It is a free event, but participants must register to get access to the program. To register: utulsa.edu/about/presidential-lecture-series.

Quiñones-Hinojosa first came to the United States as an undocumented migrant worker while in his teens, working in tomato fields and rail yards in California. In an interview with the magazine Brain & Life, he recalled how a favorite hero, the comic book character named Kaliman “used meditation and psychic powers to travel through space. He was kind and good. He fought for people who had very little. He was a scientist. When I was a kid, I thought I was Kaliman. No question about it.”