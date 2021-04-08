'Brady Bunch' actor Barry Williams tours Outsiders House Museum

Was he curious to see the museum?

“Absolutely,” he said. “It’s part of her life and part of mine, too, because I know so many of the actors from the film and it was such a remarkable casting feat. It is fun to visit on all levels and it’s very thorough with scripts and pictures and displays and clothing and call sheets.”

“The Outsiders” helped launch the careers of Tom Cruise, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell and Ralph Macchio. Williams has toured with actor and singer Leif Garrett, who was an established star before he played a “soc” in “The Outsiders.”

O’Connor acknowledged he was a lifelong fan of Williams and “The Brady Bunch.” They chatted about an episode that guest-starred New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath.

“Danny is a good man,” Williams said. “He is the right man to be at the helm of putting this together and the things that will come, because I could see that this could expand. S.E. Hinton maybe deserves her own space. I can imagine that ‘Rumble Fish’ will also find its way here, too.”

Williams, who was rocking a Route 66 belt buckle, picked out an Outsiders House Museum shirt near the end of a visit that lasted more than an hour. He described the museum as a project driven by passion.