Braciola on Boston Deli menu; KEO sets sake dinner

The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will feature a Hasty-Bake prime flank steak braciola as the entree for its monthly special, which will be offered from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday in March.
The steak will be augmented with caramelized onions, roasted garlic, basil, mozzarella and a tomato chutney. Accompanying will be crispy smashed Yukon gold potatoes, chili-ginger grilled asparagus and cedar salmon cake with mango-almond salsa, avocado, cilantro and a red bell pepper puree. Dessert will be a chocolate tart with drunken cherries and pistachio crumbs.
Cost is $28 per person, and wine and beer pairings are available. Reservations are recommended: 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.
KEO hosts saké dinner
The Brookside location of KEO Asian Diner, 3524 S. Peoria Ave., will host a special dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, that will pair four courses with appropriate sakés.
The meal will begin with tempura-battered shishito peppers, served with truffle and shichimi, a seven-ingredient spice blend. This will be followed by grilled tiger prawns and green mango salad, with an entree of ginger-miso glazed rack of New Zealand lamb with Israeli couscous and Chinese broccoli. Dessert is Nutella churros with matcha white chocolate sauce.
Cost is $60 per person, and reservations are required. To reserve: 918-794-8200, keorestaurant.com.
