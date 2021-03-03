Braciola on Boston Deli menu; KEO sets sake dinner

The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will feature a Hasty-Bake prime flank steak braciola as the entree for its monthly special, which will be offered from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday in March.

The steak will be augmented with caramelized onions, roasted garlic, basil, mozzarella and a tomato chutney. Accompanying will be crispy smashed Yukon gold potatoes, chili-ginger grilled asparagus and cedar salmon cake with mango-almond salsa, avocado, cilantro and a red bell pepper puree. Dessert will be a chocolate tart with drunken cherries and pistachio crumbs.

Cost is $28 per person, and wine and beer pairings are available. Reservations are recommended: 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.

KEO hosts saké dinner

The Brookside location of KEO Asian Diner, 3524 S. Peoria Ave., will host a special dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, that will pair four courses with appropriate sakés.