Zachary Levi details mental health struggles in new book

Actor Zachary Levi, who starred in the shot-in-Oklahomas films “American Underdog” and “The Unbreakable Boy” (yet to be released), has released his first book, titled, “Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others.”

The book is Levi’s personal story of grappling with a lifetime of crippling anxiety and depression that stemmed from childhood trauma and the voices in his head that told him he would never be good enough.

A news release said the book provides a raw, yet honest, behind-the-scenes account of Levi’s life and career successes and disappointments.

Levi intimately details mental health struggles that led to him to rock bottom and landed him in a therapy center, where he learned to address the underlying issues that preceded his downward spiral.

“My hope in sharing my story is that people who have experienced similar traumas in their own lives feel seen, heard, and loved; and know they are not alone in the ongoing battles they fight within their own hearts and minds,” Levi said in the news release.

“There is no magic cure for these things, as much as I wish there was one. It is a journey full of ups and downs, victories and challenges, but most importantly toward loving and valuing yourself and others as we are intended: entirely and unconditionally.”

Levi hopes the book will help others.

“I’m not an expert, therapist, pastor, teacher or monk,” he said. “I am merely a person going through my own mental and emotional health journey, hoping that I can pass on some of the wisdom and tools that I’ve been blessed enough to learn along the way. And I truly believe that if we can help heal the hearts and minds of everyone on earth, we will solve every other problem known to man in the process.”

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Recent documentaries with Oklahoma ties

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.