Wizard's Asylum hosting third annual mini con Saturday

Comic dealers and artist guests will be part of a third annual mini comic con that will be hosted Saturday, July 9, by Wizard’s Asylum, 7165 S. Mingo Road. Show hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Artist guests expected to attend are Michael Crutchfield, Johnnie Johnson and Eric Wright.
In addition to welcoming guest comic sellers at the minicon, Wizard’s Asylum will offer store deals, including half-price wall books and 20% off other back issues and trade paperbacks.
Tulsa World Scene podcast: Flying saucers to space bubbles
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.