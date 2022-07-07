 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wizard's Asylum hosting third annual mini con Saturday

Vintage comic books will be part of a Saturday, July 9, mini comic con at Wizard's Asylum.

 Jimmie Tramel

Comic dealers and artist guests will be part of a third annual mini comic con that will be hosted Saturday, July 9, by Wizard’s Asylum, 7165 S. Mingo Road. Show hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Artist guests expected to attend are Michael Crutchfield, Johnnie Johnson and Eric Wright.

In addition to welcoming guest comic sellers at the minicon, Wizard’s Asylum will offer store deals, including half-price wall books and 20% off other back issues and trade paperbacks.

