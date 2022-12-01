William Shatner leads guest list for major pop culture convention in Kansas City

William Shatner has been announced as a headlining guest for Planet Comicon Kansas City, the region’s largest and longest-running comic book and pop culture event.
Planet Comicon Kansas City’s 24th annual show will take place March 17-19 at Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City.
On Thursday, organizers announced a first wave of actor guests that includes Shatner, Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian,” “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Boys”) and Rachael Leigh Cook (“She’s All That,” “Josie and the Pussycats”). Shatner will be a guest during the first two days of the con.
Comic creator guests will include Chris Claremont, the writer responsible for bringing the X-Men to the forefront of the Marvel Universe in the 1970s, and the husband and wife duo of Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner, who have a sprawling body of work in TV, film, comics and gaming.
Additional guests will be announced prior to the show.
Tickets and information are available at planetcomicon.com. For updates, fans can follow Planet Comicon Kansas City on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.