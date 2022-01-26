 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Will Rogers students experience Outsiders House
Will Rogers students experience Outsiders House

S.E. Hinton was a student at Will Rogers High School when she wrote "The Outsiders," a book that inspired a 1983 movie adaptation.

That was then. This is now:

On Wednesday, about 200 Will Rogers Middle School students toured the Outsiders House Museum. A news release prior to the tour indicated the visit came after students had read Hinton's book and seen the movie, which was filmed in Tulsa. The Outsiders House Museum is a former and prominent filming site, serving as the home of a family of "greaser" brothers in the Francis Ford Coppola motion picture.

Danny O'Connor, founder of the Outsiders House Museum, said it was his pleasure to host the students since Will Rogers is Hinton's alma mater and he is an honorary Will Rogers Roper.

O'Connor is a music artist who purchased the residence at 731 N. Saint Louis Ave. and oversaw the conversion of the home into a museum filled with memorabilia related to the book and the film.

The Outsiders House Museum has attracted celebrity visitors (among them: Leonardo DiCaprio and cast members from "The Outsiders"), but the visit by Will Rogers students was considered a full-circle moment since "The Outsiders" was created by one of their own.

“I can’t think of another scenario in which young people can walk the hall of the same school as the author, read the book, watch the movie, visit the movie location and see memorabilia from the production,” O'Connor said in the news release.

The release said the trip was led by English teacher Sandy Brown.

Tulsa World Scene: Wordle craze; David Letterman 40th anniversary on late night television; 'Fusion' food

Plus, the Scene staff discusses a nationally acclaimed interior designer based in Tulsa

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

