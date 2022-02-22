 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victoria Arlen NSU lecture postponed
0 Comments

Victoria Arlen NSU lecture postponed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
London Paralympics Swimming (copy)

Victoria Arlen smiles after setting a new Paralympic record at the 2012 Paralympics games in London.

 Associated Press file

A 2022 Larry Adair Lecture at Northeastern State University featuring ESPN host and paralympian gold medalist Victoria Arlen has been postponed.

The lecture and a book signing were scheduled to take place Wednesday, Feb. 23. A rescheduled date for the event will be announced once available.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Christie Brinkley calls out 'age stereotypes' prevalent in American media

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

UCSD political scientist who studies civil wars worries that U.S. is headed toward one
Books

UCSD political scientist who studies civil wars worries that U.S. is headed toward one

SAN DIEGO — Barbara Walter, a political scientist at UC San Diego, has been studying civil wars for 30 years. She understands the script they follow: how they ignite, how they escalate, how they end. The storm clouds she sees gathering now are over the United States. "If you were an analyst in a foreign country looking at events in America — the same way you'd look at events in Ukraine or the ...

Review: 'Red Carpet' will change the way you watch movies
Books

Review: 'Red Carpet' will change the way you watch movies

"Red Carpet: Hollywood, China and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy" by Erich Schwartzel; Penguin Press (400 pages, $28) ——— If you want to continue watching movies the way you have your entire life, don't read "Red Carpet: Hollywood, China and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy." In his new book, Wall Street Journal entertainment reporter Erich Schwartzel dives deep into ...

Review: 'Born of Lakes and Plains,' by Anne F. Hyde
Books

Review: 'Born of Lakes and Plains,' by Anne F. Hyde

A deep dive into the marriages of Native people with whites, focusing on five families. "Born of Lakes and Plains" by Anne F. Hyde; W.W. Norton (442 pages, $40) ——— Like any chronicle of widespread migration across a continent, the history of the American West is a story about mixing cultures, languages and peoples. Beginning with the first French and English explorers, whenever whites ...

Original 'Bambi' was not a children's story, says a Minnesota folklore expert
Books

Original 'Bambi' was not a children's story, says a Minnesota folklore expert

The novel on which the Disney movie was based dealt with loss, loneliness and racism. If you thought it was rough to see Bambi's mother die in the 1942 Disney film, you should read the original story. Before it became an animated classic movie for children, "Bambi" was a 1922 novel by Austrian writer and journalist Felix Salten. According to a new translation by Jack Zipes, it's a dark story ...

Books

Laurie Hertzel: Reading about other people's gardens tides us over until we can plant our own

Three books that remind us there is green under all this snow. It's mid-February, nearly time for me to turn my dining room into a potting shed. I did this last year, too — with COVID-19 raging, we knew we weren't going to have company anytime soon. So in early March my husband and I shoved the dining room table over to the windows, laid down a thick plastic mat covered by newspapers, set out ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert