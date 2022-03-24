 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victoria Arlen delivering lecture, signing books at NSU

  Updated
2018 ESPY Awards - Arrivals

Victoria Arlen, posing before the 2018 ESPY Awards, will deliver the Larry Adair Lecture at NSU. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

 Jimmie Tramel

A book signing in the RiverHawk Shoppe will follow after ESPN host and Paralympian gold medalist Victoria Arlen delivers the 2022 Larry Adair Lecture 2 p.m. March 31 inside Webb Auditorium at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Seating will be limited, and in-person guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Arlen will share how she found hope and inspiration despite battling two rare conditions that left her “locked” inside her own body. She will also discuss the perspective individuals give to obstacles in their lives and how to overcome those roadblocks. Her book is titled “Locked in: The Will to Survive and the Resolve to Live.”

In 2006, an 11-year-old Arlen lost the ability to speak, eat and move after she suddenly developed Transverse Myelitis and Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis that left her in a vegetative state for four years.

In 2010, Arlen regained the ability to speak, eat and move again and today shares her story to uplift and encourage audiences through her message “Face It, Embrace It, Defy It, Conquer It.”

Arlen went on to become a competitive swimmer, earning medals at the 2012 London Paralympic Games and setting multiple American, Pan American and world records. She transitioned from athlete to ESPN host in 2015.

Peggy Glenn, executive Director of the NSU Foundation, said Arlen was an excellent candidate to invite to speak as part of the lectureship series. She said the institution is placing an extra emphasis this year on celebrating individuals with physical, mental, developmental or health conditions.

“Those with such conditions have an amazing capacity for grit and are experts at overcoming obstacles to succeed, and everyone can learn so much from those experiences,” Glenn said.

“I know audience members will be moved and inspired by Victoria’s personal story of awaking from a long-term coma and having to learn to walk again, winning gold medals at Paralympic competitions, then appearing on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ relatively soon after taking those first steps.”

