Unity Center of Tulsa will host author J.D. Colbert for an Author Chat, 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at the church, 1830 S. Boston Ave. in Tulsa, OK.

Colbert will be discussing his latest book, "Between Two Fires," a historical novel about the lives of indigenous peoples in northeastern Oklahoma. Colbert, of Muscogee-Creek/Chickasaw heritage, has been a columnist for several Indigenous publications, including Indian Country Today, Indianz.com, The Hownikan, The Chickasaw Times, and Native Oklahoma Magazine.

The event is free and open to the public. Copies of "Between Two Fires" will be available for purchase at the event. For more information: unitytulsa.org.