 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Unique book club to be hosted by Gathering Place

  • 0
Gathering Place

Let’s Talk About It book series will take place in the Parlor room in Williams Lodge.

 Tulsa World file

Meet people who share a love of reading at Gathering Place with Let’s Talk About It, a dynamic book club organized by Oklahoma Humanities that has connected curious readers across the state since 1985.

Made possible by a grant and support from the Kirkpatrick Family Fund and Oklahoma City University, this program is free and open to all.

“Being Ethnic, Becoming American: Struggles, Successes and Symbols” will explore the rewards and obstacles of complex identities and the importance of understanding other cultures and includes the following books: “Bless Me, Ultima” by Rudolfo Anaya; “Go Tell It on the Mountain” by James Baldwin; “The Way to Rainy Mountain” by N. Scott Momaday; and “Woman Warrior: Memoirs of a Girlhood Among Ghosts” by Maxine Hong Kingston.

Join staff from Gathering Place for one session or the entire series as experts open each book discussion with an analysis of the text, its recurring themes, revelations about the author’s life and historical context. Let’s Talk About It book series will take place on Feb. 5, March 5, April 2, and May 7 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Parlor room in Williams Lodge.

People are also reading…

Guests can register for the book club on Gathering Place’s website.

Visit gatheringplace.org to register and learn more about the Let’s Talk About it Book Series.

A number of local establishments offer their own twists on hot chocolate, and James Watts and Grace Wood share some of their favorites.

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,' by Matthew Perry

Review: 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,' by Matthew Perry

Books in brief "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" by Matthew Perry; Flatiron Books (250 pages, $29.99) ——— Could Matthew Perry be any more vulnerable? In his bestselling memoir, the former "Friends" star shares his battles with addiction in excruciating detail: stealing pills from strangers' homes, emptying endless bottles of vodka and arranging for drug dealers to visit him in ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Sarah Michelle Gellar won't allow her daughter act until she turns 18

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert