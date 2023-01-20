Unique book club to be hosted by Gathering Place

Meet people who share a love of reading at Gathering Place with Let’s Talk About It, a dynamic book club organized by Oklahoma Humanities that has connected curious readers across the state since 1985.

Made possible by a grant and support from the Kirkpatrick Family Fund and Oklahoma City University, this program is free and open to all.

“Being Ethnic, Becoming American: Struggles, Successes and Symbols” will explore the rewards and obstacles of complex identities and the importance of understanding other cultures and includes the following books: “Bless Me, Ultima” by Rudolfo Anaya; “Go Tell It on the Mountain” by James Baldwin; “The Way to Rainy Mountain” by N. Scott Momaday; and “Woman Warrior: Memoirs of a Girlhood Among Ghosts” by Maxine Hong Kingston.

Join staff from Gathering Place for one session or the entire series as experts open each book discussion with an analysis of the text, its recurring themes, revelations about the author’s life and historical context. Let’s Talk About It book series will take place on Feb. 5, March 5, April 2, and May 7 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Parlor room in Williams Lodge.

Guests can register for the book club on Gathering Place’s website.

Visit gatheringplace.org to register and learn more about the Let’s Talk About it Book Series.