Tulsa Race Massacre featured on cover of June National Geographic
Tulsa Race Massacre featured on cover of June National Geographic

NatGeo Tulsa Cover

The National Geographic is featuring the Tulsa Race Massacre as part of its June issue, titled "Reckoning with the Past." The cover image for this issue was painted by artist Kadir Nelson.

 Photo courtesy National Geographic.

National Geographic will feature the Tulsa Race Massacre in its June magazine, which will be published online on May 26.

The issue is titled "Reckoning with the Past," and will be devoted to stories dealing with the issue of race in America. The lead story, "A Century After the Tulsa Race Massacre," was written by Washington Post reporter DeNeen L. Brown.

Other major stories in the issue include Michelle Norris' article on "The Race Card," a project to capture people’s thoughts on race in just six words; and an essay by the poet Elizabeth Alexander that will reflect on what it means to be Black and free in a country that undermines Black freedom.

The issue's cover was created by Kadir Nelson, an artist whose work includes album covers for such artists as Michael Jackson and Drake. For National Geographic, Nelson painted the image of a prominent Black family of the 1920s, surrounded by images of violence from the Tulsa Race Massacre.

A conversation about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Kendrick Marshall and Randy Krehbiel discuss the effects of the massacre 100 years later

Lindsay Lohan lands Christmas romantic comedy with Netflix

