Tulsa Pop Kids staging free literacy drive thru event Saturday

Tulsa Pop Kids is hosting a live literacy drive-through from from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its Persimmon Hollow headquarters, 6927 S. 115th E. Ave.
A news release said to bring your family and drive through a Disney-like land of visuals from “Jurassic World,” “Frozen,” “Paw Patrol,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Star Wars,” plus superheroes, princesses, Lego figures and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Every child will receive a graphic novel (value $9.99-$19.99) and a Chick-fil-A kids meal card.
The event is free but you must have a ticket to enter. You can claim your ticket at https://tulsapopkidslivedrivethru.eventbrite.com or by going to the Tulsa Pop Kids - Live Literacy Drive-Thru Facebook event page.
Donations will be accepted. All proceeds go to Tulsa Pop Kids’ building fund as the charitable organization remodels to make a safe space for literacy programs and summer camps. If $5,000 is raised, donors will match.
Tulsa Pop Kids aims to advance literacy through pop culture and entertainment.