 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa Pop Kids staging free literacy drive thru event Saturday
0 comments

Tulsa Pop Kids staging free literacy drive thru event Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pop Cars

The “Monstery Machine” is a monster truck version of the Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo lore. The vehicle is usually parked at Persimmon Hollow, which will be the site of a Tulsa Pop Kids free drive-thru event Saturday, May 8.

 IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD

Tulsa Pop Kids is hosting a live literacy drive-through from from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its Persimmon Hollow headquarters, 6927 S. 115th E. Ave.

A news release said to bring your family and drive through a Disney-like land of visuals from “Jurassic World,” “Frozen,” “Paw Patrol,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Star Wars,” plus superheroes, princesses, Lego figures and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Every child will receive a graphic novel (value $9.99-$19.99) and a Chick-fil-A kids meal card.

The event is free but you must have a ticket to enter. You can claim your ticket at https://tulsapopkidslivedrivethru.eventbrite.com or by going to the Tulsa Pop Kids - Live Literacy Drive-Thru Facebook event page.

Donations will be accepted. All proceeds go to Tulsa Pop Kids’ building fund as the charitable organization remodels to make a safe space for literacy programs and summer camps. If $5,000 is raised, donors will match.

Tulsa Pop Kids aims to advance literacy through pop culture and entertainment.

Summer festivals are back, here are some of the biggest

As people work back to normalcy following the pandemic, many of the area's biggest festivals are back.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Royal Family lead tributes to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Want to teach your dog to talk? Speech pathologist Christina Hunger can show you how.
Books

Want to teach your dog to talk? Speech pathologist Christina Hunger can show you how.

Over a year into the pandemic, your bookshelves may be so crowded with books that you can’t imagine adding another. But a 3-year-old dog named Stella will have you rethinking that. Not familiar with the brown pup with a white belly, a mix of Catahoula and Australian cattle dog? She’s quite the social media sensation, with 788,000 followers on Instagram, 101,000 followers on YouTube and 28,000 ...

Yes, lots of comics were racist. A new generation of Black artists is reinventing them
Books

Yes, lots of comics were racist. A new generation of Black artists is reinventing them

Manuel and Geiszel Godoy are military veterans, and they believe deeply in social justice. But above all, they are entrepreneurs who saw an underdeveloped sector in their industry and dove in. "We have to show that we can pull a Tyler Perry as a community," Manuel Godoy, president of Black Sands Entertainment, says in a recent video interview. "The idea is that the bigger the company gets, the ...

Meghan wrote a children's book inspired by Harry and Archie's father-son bond
Books

Meghan wrote a children's book inspired by Harry and Archie's father-son bond

Introducing Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and writer of children's books. The former actress' literary debut, titled "The Bench" and illustrated by Christian Robinson, is set to hit shelves June 8. The book, inspired by her husband and firstborn child's father-son bond, is based on a Father's Day poem Meghan wrote for Prince Harry a month after welcoming baby Archie in 2019. In a statement ...

Review: 'Finding the Mother Tree,' by Suzanne Simard
Books

Review: 'Finding the Mother Tree,' by Suzanne Simard

"Finding the Mother Tree" by Suzanne Simard; Alfred A. Knopf (368 pages, $28.95) ——— Episodes of the cult television series "Twin Peaks" (1990-91) featured monologues with the enigmatic Log Lady, played to deadpan perfection by actress Catherine Coulson. She would cradle a cut of Ponderosa pine like a baby, channeling its koans. As a forester, biologist and ecological activist, Suzanne Simard ...

Head for the beach with Mary Kay Andrews’ ‘The Newcomer’
Books

Head for the beach with Mary Kay Andrews’ ‘The Newcomer’

"The Newcomer" by Mary Kay Andrews; St. Martin’s Press (448 pages, $28.99) ——— On the rare occasions that I’m driving on the Pinellas barrier islands and spot an OG beach motel — those low-slung, cozy, pastel-painted relics tucked in among the towering condos and raucous bars — I feel a little warm tug of nostalgia for the funky, friendly places I remember. Mary Kay Andrews’ imagination works ...

Books

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

  • Updated

The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.

Review: 'Secrets of Happiness,' by Joan Silber
Books

Review: 'Secrets of Happiness,' by Joan Silber

"Secrets of Happiness" by Joan Silber; Counterpoint (288 pages, $27) ——— We don't want to acknowledge it, but our lives are more transactional than we care to admit. We make trade-offs, weigh accounts, seek payback. Is our complicated relationship with money the root of the resentment grinding away in our hearts? We pretend wealth doesn't matter even as we bristle over its absence. But here's ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News