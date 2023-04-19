Local, regional and national authors will be among the participants for the Tulsa LitFest, presented Thursday-Sunday, April 20-23, at various locations throughout the city.

The free festival includes events ranging from open mic nights and live readings to a small press book fair and a jazz show, presented in a variety of bookstores, taprooms and museums near downtown. The festival is presented by the Center for Poets and Writers at OSU-Tulsa, Whitty Books, Tri-City Collective and Fulton Street Books and Coffee.

Among the highlights are readings by local authors that will be held Thursday at Heirloom Rustic Ales, Friday at Fulton Street Books and Saturday at the Center for Public Secrets; workshops that will provide tips to help create effective pitches for screenplays, and how to get one's work published in the Nimrod International Journal; and a concert inspired by the album recorded by poet Langston Hughes and jazz legend Charles Mingus.