Tulsa library's Festival of Words honors Tommy Orange

Tulsa library's Festival of Words honors Tommy Orange

Award-winning novelist Tommy Orange will receive the Tulsa City-County Library's Festival of Words Writers Award during a livestreamed ceremony at 10:30 a.m. March 6.

Orange, a native of Oakland, California, is the author of "There There," published in 2018. The novel, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and won the PEN/Hemingway Award, follows 12 characters from native communities who are each traveling to the Big Oakland Powwow and are connected to one another in ways they may not yet realize.

The characters' journeys illuminate the plight of many urban Indigenous people, as they deal with a complex and painful history, while struggling with an array of contemporaries issues from personal identity to substance abuse.

During the award presentation, Joy Harjo (Muscogee Creek), will interview Orange about his life and work. Harjo was the inaugural recipient of the Festival of Words Writers Award in 2001. As an award-winning poet, author and musician, Harjo was appointed the 23rd United States Poet Laureate in 2019, the first Native American to hold the position.

The Festival of Words Writers Award is presented every other year. Previous winners include Leslie Marmon-Silko (Laguna Pueblo), Carter Revard (Osage) LeAnne Howe (Choctaw), Sterlin Harjo (Seminole/Muscogee Creek) and Tim Tingle (Choctaw).

“The virtual ceremony will feature our full recognition celebrating Tommy Orange. We will have our opening prayer, honor song and welcome introduction,” said Teresa Runnels, American Indian Resource Center coordinator. “To have Joy Harjo return and visit with Tommy about writing will certainly be worthwhile viewing.”

Throughout March, TCCL’s American Indian Resource Center will present digital programming featuring cultural, educational and informational resources highlighting American Indian culture. For more information:   tulsalibrary.org/research/american-indian-resource-center.

See a trailer for the 'Goin' Back to T-Town' documentary

Meet 42 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area

