Tulsa Library hosts 'Chapters' benefit

Three authors with Tulsa ties will be featured as part of “Chapters: A Casual Evening of Books, Bards and Bites,” the annual event presented by Tulsa City-County Library to support its Ruth G. Hardman Adult Literacy Service.

The event is 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Hardesty Regional Library, 8316 E. 93rd St. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the door the night of the event, or in advance by calling 918-549-7400.

This year's featured authors:

• Connie Cronley, whose career has ranged from being restaurant critic for the Tulsa Tribune to publishing several volumes of essays and biography, including her recent best-seller "A Life on Fire: Oklahoma's Kate Barnard."

• Traci Sorell, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation whose books for young readers, including "We Are Still Here! Native American Truths Everyone Should Know" and "At the Mountain's Base," have won five awards from the American Indian Library Association. Her most recent books are the picture book "Powwow Day" and a biography of Wilma Mankiller.

• Martha Kemm Landes, a former music teacher for Tulsa and Broken Arrow schools and composer of "Oklahoma, My Native Land," who has subsequently turned to crime with her "Pity Mystery Romp" series of comic mystery novels.

Books by each author will be available for purchase and signing at the event, with a portion of the sales going to the Hardman Adult Literary Service, which promotes literacy through adult basic and English language instruction.

In addition, guests will be able to sample foods from a number of local venues, including Candy Castle Ice Cream & Soda Shoppe, Deco Deli, Great Harvest Bread Company, Meadowbrook Country Club, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Reasor’s, Sweet Devotion Cakery and Tulsa Hills Wine Cellar Spirits and Beer Cave.