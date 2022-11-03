Tulsa comic store hosting signing session for Kevin Smith

Filmmaker and comic creator Kevin Smith is headed to Tulsa.
Smith, whose films include the “Clerks” trilogy, “Mallrats,” “Chasing Amy” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” will do an in-store signing from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Impulse Creations, 8228 E. 61st St., Suite 121.
A longtime consumer of comics, Smith has scripted comic books for DC, Marvel and other companies. Now he’s helming Maskerade, the first comic series from the Dark Horse Comics imprint Secret Stash Press.
series Maskerade, which will be available at Impulse Creations. Signatures are $35 per item or guests can get both standard covers of the first issue for $45, signature included.
Copies of another new Smith-affiliated title, Quick Stops, also will be available.
Outside items will be permitted at the signing, but must be checked in and recorded upon arrival.