Tulsa author's book inspires powerful baseball documentary, 'War on the Diamond'

But, decades later, when Sowell began research for his book, he found the actual story to be stranger and more interesting.

“It’s one thing to see a name in a strange-but-true sports book and then a whole other thing to see that name and all those other characters fleshed out in the book and the documentary,” he said during a recent phone interview. “It’s just unbelievable, the layers of stuff going on.”

Among the characters:

Prior to his death, Chapman was living a Cleveland version of Camelot. Using actors to supplement historical information and photographs, the documentary re-enacts how Chapman was a beloved player who married into an upper crust family. A friendship with manager Tris Speaker was a factor in Chapman continuing to play ball instead of joining his father-in-law’s company. What fate awaited Chapman’s wife and daughter after his death?

Rookie Joe Sewell took Chapman’s place in the lineup. He decided he would tackle the challenge by being Chapman reincarnated. Could he help the Indians overcome their grief?