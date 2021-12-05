 Skip to main content
Tulsa author's book inspires powerful baseball documentary, 'War on the Diamond'
Tulsa author's book inspires powerful baseball documentary, 'War on the Diamond'

Something for your 2022 to-do list: Watch a documentary that exists because a Tulsa author was curious enough to delve into a “strange sports story” he read as a kid.

The documentary — “War on the Diamond” — is based on an award-winning 1989 book by former Tulsa Tribune sports editor Mike Sowell and will be available on streaming platforms next year, according to producer Pamela Sullivan.

The Tulsa World was sent an advance screener of the film and its “wow” moments are proof that the story was worth exploring, first by Sowell and now by filmmakers, including Emmy-winning director Andy Billman, whose body of work includes the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary “Believeland.”

“War on the Diamond” is a deep dive into how lives and a city were impacted by the only fatal pitch in Major League Baseball history.

On Aug. 16, 1920, New York Yankees pitcher Carl Mays (who spent part of his childhood in Kingfisher, Okla.) hurled a pitch that struck Cleveland Indians shortstop Ray Chapman in the head.

Chapman slumped to the ground and died at a hospital hours later.

Sowell said he was 11 or 12 when he was introduced to this dark bit of baseball history in a book about strange-but-true sports stories. Sowell later discovered that many details about the tragedy were inaccurate in the book because the author got a little too creative in playing up the “eerie” angle.

But, decades later, when Sowell began research for his book, he found the actual story to be stranger and more interesting.

“It’s one thing to see a name in a strange-but-true sports book and then a whole other thing to see that name and all those other characters fleshed out in the book and the documentary,” he said during a recent phone interview. “It’s just unbelievable, the layers of stuff going on.”

Among the characters:

Prior to his death, Chapman was living a Cleveland version of Camelot. Using actors to supplement historical information and photographs, the documentary re-enacts how Chapman was a beloved player who married into an upper crust family. A friendship with manager Tris Speaker was a factor in Chapman continuing to play ball instead of joining his father-in-law’s company. What fate awaited Chapman’s wife and daughter after his death?

Rookie Joe Sewell took Chapman’s place in the lineup. He decided he would tackle the challenge by being Chapman reincarnated. Could he help the Indians overcome their grief?

Mays, whose reputation was the opposite of warm and fuzzy, disliked that he came to be known as “that guy” — the player who threw a pitch that killed. He was involved in other incidents. He once threw at a fan, hitting the fan in the head and “breaking” a new Panama hat, according to Sowell, who has theories about why Mays is not in the Baseball Hall of Fame despite hall-worthy statistics.

“War on the Diamond” includes audio from Mays (provided by Mays’ family) talking about whether he feels guilty about Chapman’s death. Sowell said Mays, who thought he might be charged with a crime because of the pitch that killed, could have helped himself if he had responded differently after Chapman’s death.

“He never contacted the family,” Sowell said. “I can see why he didn’t go to the funeral. That would have been in poor taste, considering the feelings against him.”

Sowell, asked if he has sympathy for Mays, replied “yes” and added that he has respect for Mays “because after he threw the pitch that killed Chapman, he continued to pitch and he continued to pitch at an elite level. I have read about other pitchers in the minor leagues who hit batters and killed them. It really weighed on their conscience and none of them were really successful after that, or none that I’m aware of. That would be a terrible thing. Most guys would be hesitant to throw inside and pitchers have to throw inside to be successful.”

Initially, Sowell planned to write a book only about Chapman, who seemed like a footnote in baseball history despite being an outstanding player. The book became more all-encompassing after he forfeited Tribune vacations to do research and discovered a bigger picture.

“I couldn’t understand why had no one written about this before,” he said. “It reads like a Hollywood tale.”

Sowell theorized that other 1920 occurrences — Babe Ruth was revolutionizing baseball; the White Sox scandal was discovered — contributed to the story being overlooked. If Chapman had played in New York, maybe the story would have generated lasting attention. But Sowell quickly learned folks in Cleveland haven’t forgotten Chapman. A century later, Clevelanders still leave items at his grave. Images of the decorated grave site appear in “War on the Diamond.”

Sowell is pleased with the documentary. It’s different from his book in that the film adds details about a decades-old rivalry between the Yankees and Indians. Thus, “War on the Diamond,” which premiered on opening night of the Boston Film Festival.

Sowell, now a retired Oklahoma State University journalism professor, was asked if he is flattered that his book inspired a documentary. Of course he is.

“And the thing that is amazing is that it took 30 years, because there was interest immediately when the book came out in 1989,” Sowell said, adding that Mark Whicker of the Orange County Register was among people who reviewed the book long ago and suggested the story would make a good movie.

There’s still a possibility “The Pitch That Killed”/“War on the Diamond” could get the motion picture treatment. Movie or not, make room on your 2022 viewing schedule for a powerful and informative documentary. If it was up to Sowell, room would be made for Chapman at the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“He definitely belongs in the Hall of Fame,” Sowell said, citing what Chapman did — and didn’t — do.

“He never did anything illegal. It wasn’t like he is one of those guys from the steroid era or he bet on games. He was a very straight-laced guy. He was a family man. ... He wasn’t wild, like a lot of the players were then, so there’s really no reason not to have him in the Hall of Fame. He should at least have a commemorative plaque or something in the Hall of Fame to recognize him. Out of thousands of Major League Baseball players, he’s the only one who died from an injury suffered in a game.”

