 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa author writes children's book about Will Rogers' White House visit
0 Comments

Tulsa author writes children's book about Will Rogers' White House visit

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Will Rogers book

Yorkshire Publishing announced a new children's book by a Tulsa author about Will Rogers' White House visit. Courtesy Yorkshire Publishing

 Samantha Ryan

Tulsa’s Yorkshire Publishing is releasing a new children’s book by author Bart Taylor about a special visit Oklahoma native Will Rogers made to the White House.

“Will Rogers and the Great White House Sleepover” tells the true story about the time Rogers headed to the White House to be a guest of President Calvin Coolidge. The book will be available online at Amazon.com or at Barnes and Noble starting Dec. 2.

Taylor said in a news release about the book that he wanted to create a fun way to educate children about the famous Oklahoman.

“For me it’s showing kids a whole new way to see Will Rogers,” he said. “We have seen him for so many years in those sepia-toned black and white photos that I wanted to give Will a fresh take for the younger folks, give them a chance to get to know Will Rogers again!”

Continuing, Taylor said, “Will Rogers, for me, is pure Americana and someone who can inspire future generations to walk through this life with empathy, humor and an understanding of their fellow man. We could all do better if we just lived like Will did.”

Taylor is a two-time Oklahoma Museum Association Award-winning educator from Tulsa. He has worked as an educator at Will Rogers Memorial Museum, Gilcrease Museum, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, Gathering Place and he has taught middle school geography. The release said he has a passion for sharing U.S. history and Will Rogers with everyone and loves helping kids find a connection to “our” history.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lady Gaga 'utterly speechless' over Grammy nominations for Tony Bennett collaboration

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

How a fine-art photographer recast the lives of exotic dancers through a female gaze
Books

How a fine-art photographer recast the lives of exotic dancers through a female gaze

Elizabeth Waterman was desperate. In setting out to photograph exotic dancers for "Moneygame," her book depicting strippers from a respectful, humanizing and refreshingly female perspective, the fine art photographer never anticipated how many clubs, dancers and publishers would say no. So she started bringing doughnuts for the bouncers; she won over dancers by helping them gather dollar bills ...

Review: 'A Brave and Cunning Prince: The Great Chief Opechancanough and the War for America,' by James Horn
Books

Review: 'A Brave and Cunning Prince: The Great Chief Opechancanough and the War for America,' by James Horn

An informative and engaging — but largely speculative — account of the role of a mostly forgotten Native leader of the first Anglo-Indian Wars in Virginia. "A Brave and Cunning Prince: The Great Chief Opechancanough and the War for America" by James Horn; Basic Books (320 pages, $30) ——— In 1561, Spanish explorers abducted an Indian boy from his home in what is now coastal Virginia. They took ...

Celebrate the holiday season with these 6 paperbacks (for a friend or yourself)
Books

Celebrate the holiday season with these 6 paperbacks (for a friend or yourself)

November is a lovely month for reading, and for thinking about what books to buy as holiday gifts. (You may have heard: Order early this year.) Here are six fresh-minted options in paperback, to suit a variety of tastes. "Leave the World Behind" by Rumaan Alam (HarperCollins, $16.99). A bestseller and National Book Award finalist, Alam's novel throws two families — strangers to each other — ...

Embark on a guided tour through Bay Area rock music history
Books

Embark on a guided tour through Bay Area rock music history

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Mike Katz and Crispin Kott want to take you on a trip through Bay Area music history. If you’re game, all you have to do is pick up a copy of “Rock and Roll Explorer Guide to San Francisco and the Bay Area,” their cool new book detailing where Jerry Garcia, Grace Slick, Tupac Shakur and other music stars lived, walked and worked in the region. It also covers a number of ...

Jason Mott, Tiya Miles among the winners of the 2021 National Book Awards
Books

Jason Mott, Tiya Miles among the winners of the 2021 National Book Awards

Jason Mott won the fiction prize for his novel “Hell of a Book” at the 2021 virtual National Book Awards Wednesday night, hosted inside the offices of Penguin Random House. “Hell of a Book” opens as the story of a Black author touring the country to promote his novel, but it soon broadens to take on themes of love, family and what it means to be Black in America. Tiya Miles was awarded the ...

A festival paramedic reflects on the Astroworld tragedy
Books

A festival paramedic reflects on the Astroworld tragedy

In the 2020 book "Molly, Mushrooms & Mayhem: Stories from Inside the Music Festival Medical Tent," Jim Bollenbacher recounts the first time he witnessed the effects of psychedelic mushrooms. He was working as a paramedic at an electronic dance music festival when he was called by security to check on a young man crawling on the floor, picking imaginary things off the ground and out of the air. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert