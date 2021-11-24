Tulsa author writes children's book about Will Rogers' White House visit

Tulsa’s Yorkshire Publishing is releasing a new children’s book by author Bart Taylor about a special visit Oklahoma native Will Rogers made to the White House.

“Will Rogers and the Great White House Sleepover” tells the true story about the time Rogers headed to the White House to be a guest of President Calvin Coolidge. The book will be available online at Amazon.com or at Barnes and Noble starting Dec. 2.

Taylor said in a news release about the book that he wanted to create a fun way to educate children about the famous Oklahoman.

“For me it’s showing kids a whole new way to see Will Rogers,” he said. “We have seen him for so many years in those sepia-toned black and white photos that I wanted to give Will a fresh take for the younger folks, give them a chance to get to know Will Rogers again!”

Continuing, Taylor said, “Will Rogers, for me, is pure Americana and someone who can inspire future generations to walk through this life with empathy, humor and an understanding of their fellow man. We could all do better if we just lived like Will did.”

Taylor is a two-time Oklahoma Museum Association Award-winning educator from Tulsa. He has worked as an educator at Will Rogers Memorial Museum, Gilcrease Museum, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, Gathering Place and he has taught middle school geography. The release said he has a passion for sharing U.S. history and Will Rogers with everyone and loves helping kids find a connection to “our” history.

