Tulsa author writes children's book about race massacre

How do you explain to children what happened in Tulsa in 1921?

Carlos Moreno has written “A Kids Book About the Tulsa Race Massacre.”

The book is being released June 1 in conjunction with the centennial of the race massacre.

“I felt it was important to make a book for kids that explores this event in a way they can understand and helps spark deeper conversations with the grownups in their lives about why it happened, how Greenwood was able to rebuild, and why Tulsa and other cities continue to navigate systemic racism today,” Moreno said in a news release.

Two hardback editions will be available, including 250 numbered and special-cover copies reserved for educators and community activists in Tulsa. Those will be distributed by lottery. A standard edition ($19.95) will be available for purchase at akidsbookabout.com. A news release said a free eBook is available for download in ePub and Kindle at akidsbookabout.com.

A free event coinciding with the release date is scheduled to begin 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fulton Street Books & Coffee, 210 W. Latimer St. The author will be on site. Guests can get a limited edition, signed copy of the book and hear a panel discussion.