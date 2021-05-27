Tulsa author writes children's book about race massacre

How do you explain to children what happened in Tulsa in 1921?
Carlos Moreno has written “A Kids Book About the Tulsa Race Massacre.”
The book is being released June 1 in conjunction with the centennial of the race massacre.
“I felt it was important to make a book for kids that explores this event in a way they can understand and helps spark deeper conversations with the grownups in their lives about why it happened, how Greenwood was able to rebuild, and why Tulsa and other cities continue to navigate systemic racism today,” Moreno said in a news release.
Two hardback editions will be available, including 250 numbered and special-cover copies reserved for educators and community activists in Tulsa. Those will be distributed by lottery. A standard edition ($19.95) will be available for purchase at akidsbookabout.com. A news release said a free eBook is available for download in ePub and Kindle at akidsbookabout.com.
A free event coinciding with the release date is scheduled to begin 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fulton Street Books & Coffee, 210 W. Latimer St. The author will be on site. Guests can get a limited edition, signed copy of the book and hear a panel discussion.
After the panel, guests can go to the book store’s deck for a family story time/author reading of the book. The book was written for readers ages 5-plus, but all readers are welcome and the floor will be open to kids’ questions afterward.
In-person panel attendance is capped at 20 individuals, but the discussion will be live-streamed on both the @akidsbookabout and @fultonstreet918 social channels.
Social distancing and local mask requirements will be observed.
Moreno is a Silicon Valley tech transplant who has been a student of Greenwood history since moving to Tulsa two decades ago, according to a news release.
“The community of Greenwood is so rich with history and determination,” Moreno said in the release. “The elders of this community have been generous to help me piece together the real history of what happened here 100 years ago so that we can rewrite and reveal the true story of this event.”
