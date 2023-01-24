 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa author Barry Friedman publishes first book about late father

Friedman and dad

Tulsa author and comedian Barry Friedman (left) sits with his father, Jack, in 2014. Barry Friedman’s Facebook posts about his father helped make Jack Friedman something of a local celebrity, as well as the subject of a new book.

Tulsa author and comedian Barry Friedman began sharing on Facebook his dealings with his father, Jack, in 2012.

Over the course of a decade, Jack Friedman and his unique view of life, and his many opinions on just about everything, made him something of a celebrity. He died Nov. 1 at the age of 96.

Barry Friedman has now turned a portion of his Facebook posts into a new book, “Jack Sh*t: Voluptuous Bagels and Other Concerns of Jack Friedman” (Babylon Books, $28.99).

Barry Friedman will discuss the book and sign copies at an event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the Algonquin Room at Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St.

The book, subtitled “Volume One,” covers the years 2004 to 2014, from the time when Jack Friedman decided to relocate first to Las Vegas, then ultimately to move to Tulsa.

Barry Friedman writes that the book is a chronicle of “my conversations, arguments, buffets and philosophical musing with my father,” as a time in the elder Friedman’s life when he “couldn’t hear, didn’t listen, had no short term memory and mostly didn’t care.”

This episode takes you behind the scenes of restaurant reviews. How are dishes chosen for photos and review? Does James announce himself as a critic? Are there bad experiences?

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

