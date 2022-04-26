 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulkon sci-fi convention returning this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Roger Corman and Kent Cordray

Kent Cordray (right) will be the fan guest of honor at Tulkon, a science fiction convention scheduled this weekend. Cordray's fan experiences included meeting filmmaker Roger Corman in this photo from the 1990s. Courtesy Dana Cain

 Dana Cain

Tulkon, Tulsa’s science fiction and fantasy convention, debuted last year and will return for encore April 29 through May 1 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel at Warren Place, 6110 S. Yale.

The event will feature authors, artists, vendors, guests panelists, gaming and cosplay, including a Saturday night cosplay contest.

David Weber will be an author guest of honor. Hazel Conley is the artist guest of honor. Marjean Holder is the media guest of honor. Kent Cordray is the fan guest of honor. Cordray attended his first science fiction convention, MultiCon, in 1975 and has been active in science fiction and comics fandom ever since.

Go to tulkon.com for a roster of guests and more information about the con. Advance tickets can be purchased online at tulkon.com.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: An epic slice of Oak Ridge Boys lore

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Janelle Monáe comes out as nonbinary and shares their rather unique pronouns

Janelle Monáe comes out as nonbinary and shares their rather unique pronouns

LOS ANGELES — Janelle Monáe’s gender-identity journey is continuing, with the queer multitalented artist coming out publicly this week as nonbinary. And what are Monáe’s pronouns, you might ask? “My pronouns are free-ass motherf— and they/them, her/she,” the performer and newly minted author told The Times in a feature published Thursday ahead of her appearance at the Los Angeles Times ...

Don't miss: 'A Thousand Ways to Pay Attention,' by Rebecca Schiller

Don't miss: 'A Thousand Ways to Pay Attention,' by Rebecca Schiller

"A Thousand Ways to Pay Attention" by: Rebecca Schiller; The Experiment (304 pages, $25.95) ——— In the U.K., journalist and maternal rights advocate Rebecca Schiller's memoir is known as "Earthed," much less self-help-y than the U.S. title, "A Thousand Ways to Pay Attention," and one that gets closer to the heart of her account of dealing with severe ADHD and life on a smallholding in the ...

Dallas native Karen Baum Gordon’s ‘The Last Letter’ probes the lasting scars of the Holocaust

Dallas native Karen Baum Gordon’s ‘The Last Letter’ probes the lasting scars of the Holocaust

DALLAS — Karen Baum Gordon knows how to tell a story, and most of all, how to begin one. From the moment you open her memoir, "The Last Letter," you’re hooked. “My father tried to kill himself when he was 86 years old” are the words that launch this remarkable journey, which is best summed up in the subtitle: "A Father’s Struggle, a Daughter’s Quest, and the Long Shadow of the Holocaust." Now ...

Review: 'Theatre of Marvels,' by Lianne Dillsworth

Review: 'Theatre of Marvels,' by Lianne Dillsworth

FICTION: An immersive debut novel about a Black actress in Victorian London. "Theatre of Marvels" by Lianne Dillsworth; Harper (320 pages, $27.99) ——— To avoid pastiche, contemporary writers of historical fiction set in Victorian London focus on aspects of society or human nature that were ignored by, or off limits to, their 19th-century counterparts. Some recent novels have turned their ...

Review: 'Loving Edie,' by Meredith May

Review: 'Loving Edie,' by Meredith May

"Loving Edie: How a Dog Afraid of Everything Taught Me to Be Brave" by Meredith May; Park Row Books (296 pages, $24.99) ——— "Loving Edie" is the memoir of a journalist, her wife, and their freaked-out dog. Edie is a typical golden retriever in many ways: goofy, playful, a lover of people and other dogs. But she is terrified of the world at large. Everything scares her — loud noises, cars, ...

Review: 'The Puzzler,' by A.J. Jacobs

Review: 'The Puzzler,' by A.J. Jacobs

Need an excuse to keep obsessing over Wordle? Read on. "The Puzzler" by A.J. Jacobs; Crown (368 pages, $28) ——— Like a lot of us, A.J. Jacobs spent a chunk of the past two years doing puzzles, but at least he got a book out of it. "The Puzzler," which he began before the pandemic, is the result. Like the self-described human guinea pig's other books — "The Know-It-All," about reading the ...

Tuesday Read: 'Whiteness in Plain View,' by Chad Montrie

Tuesday Read: 'Whiteness in Plain View,' by Chad Montrie

NONFICTION: Minnesota's long anti-Black history is focus of new book. "Whiteness in Plain View" by Chad Montrie; Minnesota Historical Society Press (263 pages, $19.95) ——— Lincoln Steffens was a famous muckraking journalist whose exposés on corruption in the nation's major metropolitan areas, including Minneapolis, in the early years of the 20th century were compiled in a historic work, "The ...

Review: 'Search,' by Michelle Huneven

Review: 'Search,' by Michelle Huneven

FICTION: A group of idealistic Unitarians search for a new minister and find that they agree on very little. "Search" by Michelle Huneven; Penguin Press (400 pages, $26) ——— The elevator pitch of Michelle Huneven's new novel would not do this fine book justice. What's it about, in one sentence? Um, "Search" is a deep dive into the workings of a Unitarian-Universalist committee that is ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Kate Hudson says she's working on an album

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert