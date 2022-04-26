Tulkon sci-fi convention returning this weekend

Tulkon, Tulsa’s science fiction and fantasy convention, debuted last year and will return for encore April 29 through May 1 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel at Warren Place, 6110 S. Yale.
The event will feature authors, artists, vendors, guests panelists, gaming and cosplay, including a Saturday night cosplay contest.
David Weber will be an author guest of honor. Hazel Conley is the artist guest of honor. Marjean Holder is the media guest of honor. Kent Cordray is the fan guest of honor. Cordray attended his first science fiction convention, MultiCon, in 1975 and has been active in science fiction and comics fandom ever since.
Go to tulkon.com for a roster of guests and more information about the con. Advance tickets can be purchased online at tulkon.com.