TU professor examines 'Diners, Dudes & Diets'

Emily Contois, an assistant professor of media studies at the University of Tulsa, will discuss her new book, “Diners, Dudes and Diets,” as part of the TU Community Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. Admission to the virtual event is free, but registration is required.

To register, go to utulsa.edu/lectures.

Contois’ book, subtitled “How Gender and Power Collide in Food Media and Culture,” is an examination of how the food world — from restaurant kitchens to television shows to the weight-loss industry — perpetuates some potentially destructive stereotypes, from the “dude food” epitomized by TV personality Guy Fieri to how dieting programs skew their advertising to appeal to men. The book is published by the University of North Carolina Press.

Look for an interview with Contois in Sunday’s Tulsa World.

