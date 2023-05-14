Tom Hanks firmly believes that, once you've gone to all the trouble to make a movie based on actual events and real people, the best course of action is to tell the truth.

That said, Hanks is also not entirely opposed to indulging in some of the visual sleight-of-hand — or, more precisely, sleight-of-foot — to make the finished product a little more dramatic.

The two-time Academy Award winning actor-producer-director was in Tulsa Saturday as a guest of Magic City Books, to launch his new novel, "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece."

Over the course of a 90-minute conversation with Magic City Books co-founder Jeff Martin, Hanks regaled the sold-out audience in the Tulsa PAC's Chapman Music Hall with anecdotes that, while associated with his lengthy and diverse career in film, focused primarily on the people with whom he worked on those movies.

He talked of learning that the man doing his makeup for "Dragnet," one of his earliest movies, was Daniel Striepeke, one of the artists who created the ape makeup for the original "Planet of the Apes." Striepeke would continue to create Hanks' makeup for movies including "Forrest Gump," "Joe vs. the Volcano," "Cast Away" and "The Da Vinci Code."

Hanks also recalled asking a man in charge of props how he got started in that job, saying, "He said, 'Well, after I got back from Vietnam...,' and I really stopped listening at that point, because I wanted to ask him about what he did in Vietnam."

The stories, while entertaining and enlightening on their own, were also a way of explaining one of the goals Hanks had for "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece." All those who purchased tickets received a copy of the novel, which Hanks had autographed earlier in the day.

Hanks' novel is, essentially, about the process of making a movie — a topic about which Hanks, whose credits include more than 90 film and TV roles, is well-versed — and all the diverse stories of the people involved, and how they have been brought together in this enterprise to create a lasting piece of entertainment.

"Nothing is more interesting than learning about why people do what they do, what they love and are passionate about," Hanks said.

He said one reason he wrote the novel was that he had never come across another book that told the whole truth about the movie making process. He cited the Julie Salamon nonfiction account of the making of "The Bonfire of the Vanities," saying it was accurate up to a point, saying that Salamon's journalistic approach did not have the true insider feeling.

The Francois Truffant film "Day for Night," Hanks said, is the one work that gets the closest to capturing the process of making a film.

He also pointed out that the criteria for success in the movie business is not much different from any other business situation.

"If you cause more problems than you solve," he said, "you're probably not going to last long in the movie business."

It's not all that different from plumbing, he said. "If you have to call a plumber at 10:45 at night, on a Saturday, before Mother's Day," Hanks said, "and when that guy leaves and your toilets flush and your drains clear, you're going to love that man!"

Hanks, who in 2021 wrote an op-ed piece for the New York Times about the need for the truth about Tulsa Race Massacre to be taught as a part of American history, talked about touring the "Greenwood Rising" museum and touring many of the locations of the Massacre prior to Saturday's event.

Hanks said he considers himself a fairly well-versed amateur historian, but the facts of the Tulsa Race Massacre was something of which he had been completely unaware "until two years ago. And I'm Tom Hanks!"

He said he believes that we are doing ourselves and our children a disservice by not facing up to the dark aspects of our collective history. By focusing solely on the triumphs of the past, by not addressing the root causes of the issues that cause division, "we rob ourselves of a greater understanding of who we are as Americans," Hanks said.

"Bad countries only tell about the good things in their history. We're American. We're all grown ups. We can handle this (stuff)." (Hanks did warn that he might use "salty baseball language" on occasion during the evening.)

On the topic of truth in movies, Hanks related a story about a scene in "Apollo 13" dealing with a "corridor correction burn," a necessary maneuver to make sure the crippled Apollo 13 spacecraft would be properly aligned for re-entry.

Hanks said he was strict about the procedures that he, Bill Paxton and Kevin Bacon performed as the astronauts be as accurate as possible. But when it came time for the corridor correction burn sequence, director Ron Howard indulged in about 90 seconds of intense action and drama, as the scene was dealing with a true life-or-death moment.

Hanks said that he understood this deviation from fact, saying that in actually the corridor correction burn consisted of one astronaut saying the words "Ignition" and "And shut down" about 10 seconds apart.

When he learned that Martin had been in the audience on July 23, 1998, when Hanks' signature, hand- and footprints were enshrined in cement in front of Mann's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, Hanks told how he had been in the midst of shooting the film "The Green Mile" that summer.

Hanks said the shooting schedule had been arranged to allow Hanks time to attend the ceremony.

"Now, I wear a size 10 shoe," Hanks said. "And when I got to thinking about having my footprints memorialized in cement...let's just say I left 'The Green Mile' set wearing a pair of size 12s."