Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks will come to the Tulsa PAC on May 13 to talk about his first novel, "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece."

Tickets for the event, which is sponsored by Magic City Books, will go on sale at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, and will be sold exclusively through the Tulsa PAC's website, tulsapac.com. Tickets purchased from any other source, such as a third-party vendor, may not be honored.

All tickets will include a copy of Hanks' novel, which patrons will receive once their tickets are scanned at the event.

Hanks' Tulsa appearance will be one of his public events for his novel, which will be published by Knopf on May 9.

"The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece" describes how a veteran of World War II influences his young nephew to create a comic book about a war hero. When a film director comes across a copy of the comic book, he's convinced it is the perfect basis for his next blockbuster film.

The novel describes the comically fraught process of creating the film, interspersed with three comic books that are featured in the story — all created by Tom Hanks himself and illustrated by R. Sikoryak — including the original comic book that becomes the official tie-in to this novel’s “major motion picture masterpiece.”

Hanks is one of America's most popular and honored actors and won back-to-back Academy Awards for best actor for his roles in "Philadelphia" and "Forrest Gump." His career has included everything from adaptations of Dan Brown's puzzle-driven thrillers such as "The Da Vinci Code" and animated films such as the "Toy Story" series, to "Apollo 13" and "Saving Private Ryan."

In 2017, Hanks published the short story collection "Uncommon Type," which was also a tribute to his fascination with manual typewriters (he has a collection of more than 250 models).