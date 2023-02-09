Actor, filmmaker and playwright Tim Blake Nelson of Tulsa has become a novelist.

Nelson returned to his hometown for a Wednesday book launch event presented by Magic City Books. More than 400 people came to Congregation B’Nai Emunah for a Nelson Q&A session moderated by Jeff Martin.

Nelson’s debut novel, “City of Blows,” is described as an epic group portrait of four men grappling for control of a script in a radically changing Hollywood, or the City of Blows.

“When I started writing a novel, I didn’t put any pressure on myself that it be something anybody else would ever see, because I have never written a novel before,” Nelson said.

“I also grew up in a household that venerated books. We had a substantial library in our house. We were always reading. We were always expected to talk about what we were reading. I certainly didn’t want to sully the form with an effort that wasn’t creditable.”

About three quarters through the original draft, Nelson concluded that he “might have something here” and he would try to share it with others by getting it published. Mission accomplished.

“It was exciting to get the first hardback in the mail,” Nelson said. “I was utterly floored by that. I have to give a lot of credit to my mother, who just passed away. She taught my siblings and I to appreciate what a book really means, so to be able to hold one of my own is incredibly meaningful.”

John Turturro, who acted alongside Nelson in “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?,” said this about the book: “Tim Blake’s ‘City of Blows’ is a biting expose lifting the veil on the less glitzy side of the Hollywood movie-making machine. It’s bitterly funny, cruelly accurate and a compelling read.”