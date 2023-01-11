Tickets for Tim Blake Nelson on sale Friday

Tickets will go on sale Friday for the book launch celebration for "City of Blows," the first novel by Tulsa native and award-winning actor and film maker Tim Blake Nelson.

Magic City Books will host the event, 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at Congregation B'Nai Emunah, 1719 S. Owasso Ave. Tickets are $30, and include one copy of the book.

"City of Blows" is described as "an epic group portrait of four men grappling for control of a script in a radically changing Hollywood."

That script is "Coal," an adaptation of an award-winning novel by Rex Patterson, that confronts the topic of race in contemporary America, and which Patterson believes to be his crowning achievement.

The producer who owns the script, Jacob Rosenthal, has entrusted the project to David Levit, a film maker whose previous work has received critical acclaim, but little more. But a figure from Levit's past, Brad Shlansky, is determined to scupper anything Levit does.

Director Guillermo del Toro described the novel as "A travelogue of purgatory, brutal, but minutely rendered—a chronicle of small betrayals and vicissitudes in a ruthless world."

In addition to his work as an actor in such projects as "O Brother, Where Art Thou?", "Minority Report," "Old Henry" and "Watchmen," Nelson has also written several plays, such as "Eye of God" and "The Grey Zone," that he later adapted into films.