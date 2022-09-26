'The Mandalorian' actor schedules signing at Tulsa store

Dominic Pace, who debuted as Gekko the bounty hunter in season one of “The Mandalorian,” is coming to Tulsa because his character will make a comic book debut.
Gekko’s first comic appearance is in the third issue of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, published recently by Marvel Comics. Pace will be at Impulse Creations (8228 E. 61st St., Suite 121) from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for a signing.
Three covers and a limited variant cover of the issue will be available, plus photos and other items.
Event attendance is free. Comics and other merchandise will be available for purchase or guests can bring personal items to be signed. A per item signing fee will be payable at the time of the signing.