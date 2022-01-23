The Hag: New biography revisits redemption tale of 'Okie from Muskogee' artist Merle Haggard

Beginning with the first paragraph of the first chapter, “The Hag” is an Oklahoma story:
On July 15, 1935, James Francis Haggard departed Checotah with his wife, Flossie, and their two children, James Lowell and Lillian, by way of a Chevy. Like other Okies, they migrated west in search of a better life.
Merle?
James’ and Flossie’s youngest son didn’t come along until after the family relocated to California, where they lived in a railroad boxcar that was repurposed into a home by James’ handyman skills.
The baby boy survived a hell-raising childhood and incarceration at San Quentin State Prison to become one of the most revered figures in American music — and the man who proudly sang that he was an Okie from Muskogee.
The adventures of Merle Haggard can be experienced all over again in Marc Eliot’s “The Hag: The Life, Times and Music of Merle Haggard,” released this week by Hachette Books.
Thanks to Eliot’s extensive research and detail-juicy execution of his findings, the 445-page deep dive meets an intended goal of being the definitive Haggard biography.
Haggard died in 2016, but Eliot, who profiled Clint Eastwood, Cary Grant and the Eagles in previous endeavors, leaned on information from folks in Haggard’s inner circle to help reconstruct the life of the poet of the common man.
The book launches with pre-Merle family history. His parents met in 1918 in Eufaula — dad was a 19-year-old fiddle player and mom was described in the book as a 17-year-old state penmanship champion. They were married against her dad’s wishes and they tried to make a living in Pennsylvania and California before retreating to Oklahoma. Farming paid the bills until a suspicious fire spurred them back to California, this time for good.
Okies looking for work in California didn’t get the welcome wagon treatment. Someone once suggested to Merle’s father that Oklahomans wouldn’t work. He replied that he never met one who wouldn’t work — and he backed it up by taking on multiple jobs and working on the boxcar house in his spare time.
Merle came along as a surprise after two older siblings were in their teens. Because of age difference, he was raised almost like an only child. His doggie, Jack, kept him company. So did the radio. Jimmie Rodgers was a favorite. Rodgers’ songs about trains helped romanticize, in Merle’s mind, the trains that rolled near the boxcar home.
But Merle’s life went off the rails after his father died. Dad was 47. Merle was 9. Merle lacked a father figure who perhaps could have kept him in line. He became a serial school-skipper and train-hopper. His wanderlust led to him riding a train to Fresno when he was 11. Before he was old enough to have a driver’s license, he and a pal found an unlocked car and headed for Las Vegas (they didn’t make it) with a couple of girls.
The book makes a case that Merle thought his destiny was spelled out for him in Rodgers’ songs — including the train songs and “In the Jailhouse Now.” Rascally behavior earned Merle multiple stays in detention centers before a fed-up judge sentenced him to San Quentin when he was 20.
Merle was in the audience when Johnny Cash performed a concert for San Quentin inmates. Merle turned his life around by embracing Cash’s profession. Eight years after the San Quentin show, Merle was country music’s biggest star and songs like “Branded Man” and “Mama Tried” rang authentic because, well, they were.
Merle worried that his career would be sabotaged if people found out about his past, but he shed the burden by outing himself during an appearance on Cash’s television show.
People love a good redemption story. The tally from this redemption tale includes 63 albums (38 hit the top 10; 13 went to No. 1), 37 No. 1 singles and, now, an all-encompassing biography.
Here are 10 random takeaways after reading “The Hag:”
1. Women were Merle’s kryptonite.
Unable to resist a pretty face, Merle was married five times — twice to women (what are the odds?) named Leona. His first marriage was volcanic. His second marriage was to Blanchard-born Bonnie Owens, who had been married to Buck Owens and also had been in a relationship with Fuzzy Owen, a Haggard pal and the first person to record Haggard. Bonnie was a key part of Merle’s songwriting efforts in the early years. Because the biography is a warts-and-all book, it pulls no punches about Merle’s womanizing and other addictions.
2. Eight pages are devoted to “Okie from Muskogee” and the fallout from the song.
According to the “Okie from Muskogee” origin story in the book, Merle’s tour bus was rolling down a highway in the spring of 1969 when he saw a sign that said “19 miles to Muskogee.”
As a joke, someone said, “I bet they don’t smoke marijuana in Muskogee.” Merle said people on the bus started throwing out more lines that became lyrics “and in about 20 minutes we had a song.”
“Okie from Muskogee” became Merle’s first gold record. The song pushed hot buttons politically, generating pro and con reactions. In the aftermath, Alabama gubernatorial candidate George Wallace tried to secure Merle’s support prior to a 1970 election. Said the book: “Merle, whose BS detector was among the highest calibrated of any performer’s, considered Wallace to be a would-be demagogue and rejected the invitation out of hand.”
3. Merle accepted an invitation to perform at a birthday party for Richard Nixon’s wife in 1973.
Nixon couldn’t make it to a breakfast at the White House on the morning of the party because something had come up that was “increasingly taking him away from anything ceremonial. It had to do with a burglary at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee...”
But Nixon was present for the birthday and told a story about how he had once spoken to the Muskogee High School football team.
4. “Always Wanting You” was a chart-topper in 1975.
Read the book and you’ll get details on why Merle wrote the song about Dolly Parton.
5. Merle rejected what could have been a career-impacting movie role.
Burt Reynolds offered Merle the part of Snowman in “Smokey and the Bandit.” Reynolds sort of rubbed Haggard the wrong way, so Haggard declined and the role went to Jerry Reed.
Haggard, who could have been the poster child for my-way-or-the-highway, bailed out of playing Curly from “Oklahoma!” in a TV special. He vowed he wouldn’t do a bunch of dancing as Curly, yet, during rehearsals, choreographers kept adding dance moves. The final straw was an unwanted pinch on the rear. He left and was replaced by John Davidson.
Haggard gave acting a try in other projects, including “The Waltons,” the miniseries “Centennial” and the Dick Clark-backed film “Killers Three.” Merle wanted to play one of his heroes, Bob Wills, in a bio film, but it never happened.
6. Merle’s support system had star power.
If you’ve seen the movie “Walk the Line,” you know about Johnny Cash’s struggle to stay clean. When Merle needed help behaving, his family enlisted the help of Cash and Tammy Wynette.
7. “Outlaws” in Branson?
Tulsa’s Roy Clark was a pioneer among celebrities who established Branson theaters. Merle and Willie Nelson gave it a try in the 1990s, but Branson was a bad fit. The book contains a lengthy quote from Clark, who gave a pull-no-punches opinion on why it was a bad fit for them.
8. White coat, man in black.
When Cash was in the twilight of his life, Merle and his crew drove to a Nashville hospital to visit the “man in black.”
Upon arrival, they were told only family could visit Cash. Undeterred, Merle located a rack of white doctor coats at the hospital, put one on and slipped past doctors and nurses to see Cash. Said the book: “They both had a good laugh over how he’d managed to get into Johnny’s room.”
9. Same tree, different branch.
Tulsa has links to Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan, courtesy of the Woody Guthrie Center and the soon-to-open Bob Dylan Center. There’s a story in the book that connects both to Merle. It came in a chapter about Dylan asking Merle to open for him on a tour. Merle agreed, never mind that he was overqualified to be an opening act.
“I probably wouldn’t have done it with anybody else,” Merle explained. “I think our connection is real clear: Jimmie Rodgers and Woody Guthrie influenced both of us. I just took it one direction, he took it in another. Now we’ve come full circle.”
10. Oklahoma music artist Toby Keith finished Merle’s next-to-last concert.
Fighting cancer and struggling to breathe, Merle was able to gut out only four songs during a performance in Las Vegas. He announced to the crowd that a special guest was in attendance and he introduced Keith, who came on stage and finished the show on Merle’s behalf.
Keith had visited Merle’s tour bus earlier that day. Merle asked, “How many of my songs do you know?” Keith replied that he knew them all, according to the book, which qualified Keith to be a pinch-hitter a few hours later.
Haggard performed only once more before dying on the morning of his 79th birthday. Kris Kristofferson performed “Sing Me Back Home” at the memorial service.