The Hag: New biography revisits redemption tale of 'Okie from Muskogee' artist Merle Haggard

The book launches with pre-Merle family history. His parents met in 1918 in Eufaula — dad was a 19-year-old fiddle player and mom was described in the book as a 17-year-old state penmanship champion. They were married against her dad’s wishes and they tried to make a living in Pennsylvania and California before retreating to Oklahoma. Farming paid the bills until a suspicious fire spurred them back to California, this time for good.

Okies looking for work in California didn’t get the welcome wagon treatment. Someone once suggested to Merle’s father that Oklahomans wouldn’t work. He replied that he never met one who wouldn’t work — and he backed it up by taking on multiple jobs and working on the boxcar house in his spare time.

Merle came along as a surprise after two older siblings were in their teens. Because of age difference, he was raised almost like an only child. His doggie, Jack, kept him company. So did the radio. Jimmie Rodgers was a favorite. Rodgers’ songs about trains helped romanticize, in Merle’s mind, the trains that rolled near the boxcar home.