Superman 'died' 30 years ago, but didn't stay buried

Breaking news: Superman is still alive.

It was 30 years ago that Superman “died.”

A death of Superman storyline concluded with him dying at the hands of the character Doomsday in Superman No. 75 (volume two), published Nov. 18, 1992.

Advance publicity sent collectors (and non-collectors) swarming to comic shops in hopes of picking up a copy.

Four different Superman titles per month were published in that era, and sales hovered around 150,000 per issue. Six million copies of the death issue were sold, which was great in the short term for DC Comics and comic store owners, but not so great for investors who hoped to make a killing in the re-sale market. With six million copies floating around, pretty much everyone who wanted a copy already had one — or more than one.

Of course Superman came back from the dead. Before his re-introduction, DC Comics populated his titles with four characters who wore the “S.” None were the real deal. They were placeholders.

R.A. Jones, Michael Vance and John Wooley are among author guests at the Retromania Collectibles Show, a two-day event that concludes Sunday, Nov. 20, inside Central Park Hall at Expo Square.

Jones is a former employee of Starbase 21, a Tulsa comic shop that closed in 2014. He wasn’t yet working at the shop on the day Superman died, but the interview-reluctant owners sometimes summoned him to be a spokesman for the store when media came calling. And that’s what happened when the demise of Superman was imminent.

“Just a day or two earlier, someone had called the store offering to buy every copy they had ordered,” Jones said. “Obviously, this was a collector who was mainly wanting to buy the books as an investment, assuming it would immediately become a valuable and sought-after collectible. Having already promised copies to regular customers and others who had reserved copies and also not wanting to cater to folks wanting to buy in bulk, the guys turned down his offer.”

Jones recalled that, if memory serves correctly, Starbase 21’s owners limited the number of copies customers could purchase on the first day.

“People were already lining up at the front door of the store — then located at 21st and Sheridan, just down the sidewalk from the Casa Bonita Mexican restaurant — when the door opened,” Jones said. “Once let inside, they stood in a line that went all the way down each wall of the store and around to the register.”

The Tulsa World reported that some local comic shops sold out within an hour. “The phones have been ringing constantly,” World of Comics owner Doug Goodsell told the newspaper. “As soon as I got off the phone, I’d get another call.”

Jones was interviewed by a television reporter inside Starbase 21. Before the segment began, Jones casually suggested to the reporter that Superman wasn’t really going to die.

“He seemed genuinely puzzled by this statement,” Jones said. “After all, the press releases from DC Comics had clearly implied that this was exactly what was going to happen. I recall smiling and saying to him, ‘Trust me — any of your viewers who regularly watch daytime soap operas will know exactly what I mean.”

Still not on camera, Jones said Superman was too big of a cash cow for DC and its parent company to “kill.” He explained that licensing and merchandising from the character brought in more revenue than the comics.

“I concluded by voicing the opinion that they would indeed appear to kill Superman — but that he would not stay dead for long,” Jones said.

“Strangely, perhaps, while I clearly remember this pre-interview portion of our conversation, I don’t recall anything that he and I said during the portion that actually aired on TV later that day. And, of course, within a year, Superman had indeed returned from the ‘grave.’ And I suspect that as long as any vestige of our popular culture survives, so will he!’”