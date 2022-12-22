Stan Centennial: Born 100 years ago, Stan Lee and his creations continue to impact popular culture

Between Christmas and the start of a new year, here’s something else to celebrate: A Stan Centennial.

Stan Lee, whose creations leaped from the pages of comic books to reach television viewers and cinema screens, made an immeasurable impact on popular culture.

The former Marvel Comics writer and editor-in-chief died in 2018. He would have turned 100 on Dec. 28, 2022.

In remembrance of “Stan the Man,” as he was known to comic readers, let’s chat with Roy Thomas, who was hired by Lee to join the Marvel staff in 1965 and who succeeded Lee as editor-in-chief 50 years ago.

First, here’s a story from Stan mythology:

Superheroes weren’t always the hottest thing in comics. After an initial heyday, they fell out of vogue in the 1950s. Publishers majored in other genres in an attempt to snare readers.

Lee wrote in his 2002 autobiography (“Excelsior! The Amazing Life of Stan Lee”) that he had grown weary of writing monster stories that made up the bulk of Marvel’s newsstand offerings at the dawn of the 1960s. He dreamed of writing the great American novel, but was pushing 40 and was spending his days churning out comic tales crafted with young readers in mind.

Lee was ready to quit. Then, golf.

Marvel boss Martin Goodman hit the links with Jack Liebowitz, the publisher of rival National (DC) Comics. During their round of golf, Liebowitz allegedly shared with Goodman that a superhero team book, the Justice League of America, was selling well. Maybe readers are hungry for capes again?

Goodman urged Lee to come up with superhero content. Stan wasn’t digging the been-there, done-that thing, according to his autobiography, but he was urged by his wife, Joanie, to come up with characters who had interesting personalities and to write stories the way he wanted to write them. What have you got to lose? If you get fired for doing it your own way, you were going to quit anyway, right?

Lee responded with the Fantastic Four, a born-in-1961 superhero group that, at times, was like a bickering family. Three of its members were related. The other member was the Thing, a sympathetic figure because he was a man trapped in the body of a rocky monster.

In 1962, Lee unleashed a Jekyll-Hyde character, the Hulk, and Spider-Man, a teen with school problems, girl problems, boss problems and sickly Aunt May problems. Readers could relate to poor Peter Parker.

Additions to the burgeoning Marvel Universe included Thor (1962), Ant-Man (1962), Dr. Strange (1963), the Avengers (1963; Captain America from Marvel’s past stable of heroes was re-introduced in the fourth issue); the X-Men (1963), Iron Man (1963), Daredevil (1964) and the Black Panther (1966).

That’s the world Thomas became a resident of when he was hired by Lee. An interview with Thomas was arranged by his manager, John Cimino. Questions and answers follow.

Most people know “of” Stan Lee. You knew him. What would you want people to know about Stan as a person?

Thomas: “Besides possessing a reasonably formidable intellect, he had a generally good sense of humor. He cared more about his employees and their well-being than most editors I’ve observed over the years. Like all of us, he had his blind spots, but he worked his tail off, day after day, and was thinking pretty much 24/7 about how to advance Marvel Comics and the industry as a whole.”

Almost every character Stan and his collaborators created in the 1960s caught fire to become prominent figures in pop culture, and those characters are breaking the box office now. What do you think he/they tapped into for that Midas-type streak?

Thomas: “Both Stan and his major collaborators, Jack Kirby and (as it turned out) Steve Ditko, were people whose creativity came out best when they were working in concert.

“Stan was the common denominator in these teamings, and while I don’t think he could have generated such a successful ‘Marvel Universe’ working with most other artists in the field, Jack and Steve turned out to be just the right people.

“For his part, Ditko, though a very talented individual, never had any conspicuous commercial success at DC, Charlton or elsewhere working without Stan Lee.

“Jack was on a different plane, and first had success in the 1940s and 1950s teaming with fellow artist/writer Joe Simon... but although Jack proved highly inventive when he moved over to write and draw for DC in 1970, his New Gods and other series were never as successful as the things he and Stan did together.

“Each of them needed his teammate, as it turned out, in order to achieve maximum creativity... but Stan, remaining as editor and then publisher of Marvel, was able to continue Marvel’s high level of field leadership with other artists and writers, because he had fostered a system which allowed that creativity to flourish.

“As Stan would have been the first to admit, also... he was lucky. He felt that being lucky was the ultimate super power... and he should know.

“He was lucky that he was related to Marvel’s 1939-plus publisher by marriage, as otherwise he would probably never have sought work in the field.

“He was lucky that he managed, just barely, to survive the hard times the company fell upon, especially in the late 1950s.

“He was lucky that an artist like Steve Ditko would not have been welcome at DC, then the ‘Tiffany’s’ of the comics industry... and even luckier that, also in the late ‘50s, Jack Kirby got blackballed by a DC Comics editor (for a dispute that had absolutely nothing to do with DC or Jack’s work therefor) so that he had literally no choice but to go to work for Stan at Marvel.”

There have been thousands of comic creators over the decades. Stan became more well-known than all of them. What qualities did he have that allowed him to become the face of the industry — essentially the rock star of his profession?

Thomas: “Partly it’s the result of the fact that, as Marvel’s editor and primo writer, especially throughout the 1960s, Stan was the person the press naturally came to.

“And it was easier, even if Stan lauded the artists he worked with, for the reporters to simply lump everything in Stan’s lap, as if he were 100% responsible for Marvel’s success, which was never quite true. Stan learned to utilize that proclivity of reporters... and he did so more freely because, by the 1970s, his main two collaborators, Kirby and Ditko, had left Marvel and he had no further motive to plug their work as opposed to his own.

“Had they remained at Marvel instead of seeking their fortunes elsewhere, I suspect they would have garnered a larger percentage of the glory for Marvel. Still, things were always weighted in Stan’s favor, publicity-wise... and while he probably received even more credit than he deserved, the fact remains that he deserved a decent lion’s share of it.”

With Stan’s 100th birthday approaching, can you put his legacy in perspective for people?

Thomas: “He was not the sole creator of the Marvel Universe — various artists and even a few writers contributed to that in the early days, myself included — but he was the person who guided that universe from the first and kept it on a steady upward path.”

You came up with the idea for Marvel’s “What If?” comic series in the 1970s. Here’s a “What If” for you: What if Stan Lee had never entered the comic industry?

Thomas: “What comics industry? I think a fair case can be made that, despite DC’s pioneering of the return of superheroes to comics in the late 1950s, comic books might well have ceased to exist long since if Stan had not got the idea to write Fantastic Four, and then later series with Kirby, Ditko and others, in a style that was more adult, more realistic and more exciting than anything comics had seen before.”

Featured video:

Meet Tulsa World Magazine's Tulsans of the Year for 2022 Tulsans of the Year: Saint Francis mass shooting first responders, victims, co-workers Tulsans of the Year: Gary Brooks Tulsans of the Year: Bryan Crowe Tulsans of the Year: Evan Dougoud Tulsans of the Year: Hau Suan Khai Tulsans of the Year: Brit Hensel Tulsans of the Year: Isaiah Jarvis Tulsans of the Year: Rick Guild Tulsans of the Year: Carrie Moss Tulsans of the Year: Rebecka Peterson Tulsans of the Year: Rodgers family Tulsans of the Year: Malcolm Rodriguez Tulsans of the Year: Andy Scurto Tulsans of the Year Nick Sidorakis