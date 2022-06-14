 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sloane Crosley book signing set for 'Cult Classic'

  Updated
  • 0
Circle Cinema

Circle Cinema will be the site of a book signing Saturday when Magic City books welcomes author Sloane Crosley. Tulsa World file

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Magic City Books will welcome best-selling author Sloane Crosley for an in-person discussion and book signing 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Circle Cinema to celebrate her new novel, “Cult Classic.”

Suspenseful and funny, “Cult Classic” combines the twists and turns of a psychological thriller with the will-she-won’t-she of romantic comedy.

Tickets are $27 and include a signed copy of the book.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

