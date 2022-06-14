Sloane Crosley book signing set for 'Cult Classic'

Magic City Books will welcome best-selling author Sloane Crosley for an in-person discussion and book signing 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Circle Cinema to celebrate her new novel, “Cult Classic.”
Suspenseful and funny, “Cult Classic” combines the twists and turns of a psychological thriller with the will-she-won’t-she of romantic comedy.
Tickets are $27 and include a signed copy of the book.
