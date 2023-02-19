The Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art is partnering with the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture to host the sixth annual Will Eisner Comic Fest.

The free, family-friendly event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art, 2021 E. 71st St.

The Will Eisner Comic Fest will showcase an exhibit from OKPOP plus vendors, local artist tables and a cosplay contest.

Will Eisner-related events are held annually in his birth month worldwide and focus on graphic novels, sequential art, free speech and the legacy of Eisner, one of the most innovative and influential figures in the history of comics and graphic novels. Will Eisner Week’s central theme — read a graphic novel — continues to be the underlying message for the events.

Eisner (1917-2005) grew up during the Great Depression in the tenements of the Bronx. He was a pioneer in the creation of comics during comics’ golden age of the 1930s and ‘40s, achieving fame with his noir crime-fighting hero, the Spirit.

After the Spirit ceased publication, Eisner, with his strong business acumen, turned to creating educational and instructional “sequential art” (a term he coined) for business, educational and industrial use.

In 1978, Eisner once again reinvented himself — and the medium — with his seminal graphic novel, “A Contract with God.”

Eisner’s more than 20 graphic novels and three textbooks are still in print, in 15 languages, all over the world. The prestigious Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards are known as the Oscars of the comics industry and are presented annually at San Diego Comic-Con.