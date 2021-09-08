Set-in-Tulsa book among items available at signing event for authors at Gardner's

Tulsa authors Brad and Sue Sinor will be joined by Arkansas-based author Tracy Morris for a Saturday, Sept. 11 signing session at Gardner’s Used Books & Music, 4421 S. Mingo Road.

The signing, which will begin at 11 a.m. will be for many books rather than for one book, but one of the books — “Megan Thomas, Forensic Sorceress” — available for purchase is set in Tulsa.

“Originally, it was a short story set in Sue’s hometown of Nowata, but I kept going,” Brad Sinor said.

“Some of it is set in Nowata and some in Broken Arrow, where we lived when it was written. The rest in is set in Tulsa, where Megan works in the D.A.’s office. The main part of the story needed to be set in a large city. I’m now working on the sequel.”

“Megan Thomas: Forensic Sorceress” was published by Eric Flint’s Ring Of Fire Press in 2021.

Brad Sinor has collaborated with his wife and Morris on book projects. Also, some of the books at the signing will be anthologies with short stories by the Sinors.