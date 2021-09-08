Set-in-Tulsa book among items available at signing event for authors at Gardner's

Tulsa authors Brad and Sue Sinor will be joined by Arkansas-based author Tracy Morris for a Saturday, Sept. 11 signing session at Gardner’s Used Books & Music, 4421 S. Mingo Road.
The signing, which will begin at 11 a.m. will be for many books rather than for one book, but one of the books — “Megan Thomas, Forensic Sorceress” — available for purchase is set in Tulsa.
“Originally, it was a short story set in Sue’s hometown of Nowata, but I kept going,” Brad Sinor said.
“Some of it is set in Nowata and some in Broken Arrow, where we lived when it was written. The rest in is set in Tulsa, where Megan works in the D.A.’s office. The main part of the story needed to be set in a large city. I’m now working on the sequel.”
“Megan Thomas: Forensic Sorceress” was published by Eric Flint’s Ring Of Fire Press in 2021.
Brad Sinor has collaborated with his wife and Morris on book projects. Also, some of the books at the signing will be anthologies with short stories by the Sinors.
Among Brad Sinor books that have been published in recent years include “The Hunt for the Red Cardinal,” which was written with Sue’s help (she’s working on a sequel to the 2018 Ring of Fire Press book), “The Eye of Dawn (published by Airship 27 in 2020) and “The Grantville Inquisitor,” which he said was originally written by him as a series of short stories in the 1632 Universe.
“Then Tracy Morris asked if she could write some with me, and then she went on to write her own stories,” he said. “They were ultimately combined as a novel. We will shortly be working on a sequel to that, too.
Brad and Sue Sinor each have a short story in the anthology “A Celebration Of Storytelling” by Dark Owl Publishing and he has a story in the anthology “Something Wicked This Way Rides” by the same publisher.
Sue’s work also is in a “Bubba Fables” chapbook published by Yard Dog Press. The stories are based on fairy tales, but set in a world where “Bubbas” and rednecks are the survivors of a “pandemic.” She also has a short story in Witch House Magazine.