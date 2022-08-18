Rural Oklahoma Museum of Poetry site of author book fair

NONFICTION: An entertaining recounting of the raucous history behind now-sedate Minnehaha Park. "When Minnehaha Flowed With Whiskey: A Spirited History of the Falls" by Karen E. Cooper; Minnesota Historical Society Press (232 pages, $18.95) ——— In the late 1990s, Karen Cooper decided to replant her garden. Since she lived on Minnehaha Parkway at the time, she wondered if there were a record of ...