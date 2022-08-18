 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rural Oklahoma Museum of Poetry site of author book fair

  • Updated
  • 0
ROMP

The Rural Oklahoma Museum of Poetry (ROMP) once was located on the outskirts of Locust Grove, but now it is on Main Street. Tulsa World file

 JAMES GIBBARD

The Rural Oklahoma Museum of Poetry is hosting a local author book fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10.

The event will include free food, door prizes and books of all kinds.

The museum is located at 416 E. Main Street in Locust Grove. Details and author registration can be found at ROMPoetry.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'When Minnehaha Flowed With Whiskey,' by Karen E. Cooper

Review: 'When Minnehaha Flowed With Whiskey,' by Karen E. Cooper

NONFICTION: An entertaining recounting of the raucous history behind now-sedate Minnehaha Park. "When Minnehaha Flowed With Whiskey: A Spirited History of the Falls" by Karen E. Cooper; Minnesota Historical Society Press (232 pages, $18.95) ——— In the late 1990s, Karen Cooper decided to replant her garden. Since she lived on Minnehaha Parkway at the time, she wondered if there were a record of ...

Review: 'Elizabeth Finch,' by Julian Barnes

Review: 'Elizabeth Finch,' by Julian Barnes

FICTION: A distinguished British writer's graceful novel about a rewarding bond kindled in the classroom. "Elizabeth Finch" by Julian Barnes; Alfred A. Knopf (192 pages, $26) ——— Julian Barnes' characteristically cerebral new novel focuses on a chaste but ardent relationship between an adult student and his charismatic teacher, a bond that nourishes a perceptive rumination on the solitary ...

Romance meets true crime in Alicia Thompson’s latest

Romance meets true crime in Alicia Thompson’s latest

"Love in the Time of Serial Killers" by Alicia Thompson; Berkley (352 pages, $17) ——— Phoebe Walsh has serial killers on the brain. As a woman who’s a fan of true crime books, podcasts and documentaries, Phoebe is one of millions — studies show that fans of the popular genre are overwhelmingly female and mostly young. As a 30-year-old graduate student in literature who’s in the throes of ...

The mystery of why we love reading mysteries

The mystery of why we love reading mysteries

There are all kinds of mysteries — classic mysteries, police procedurals, cozies, spy thrillers, legal thrillers, psychological thrillers and detective novels. At one time, there was nary a mystery to be found on my shelves. Last year, right around this time, I had coffee with a writer in a Minneapolis park. She's someone I've interviewed several times before, and as we walked back to our cars ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Nicki Minaj slams Kevin Federline over Britney Spears feud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert