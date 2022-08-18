Rural Oklahoma Museum of Poetry site of author book fair

The Rural Oklahoma Museum of Poetry is hosting a local author book fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10.
The event will include free food, door prizes and books of all kinds.
The museum is located at 416 E. Main Street in Locust Grove. Details and author registration can be found at ROMPoetry.com.
