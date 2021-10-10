Ron Howard and Clint Howard talk about new book and Oklahoma roots

Ron: “At least you got a damn audition. I had been in a movie with the man and I couldn’t get in the door.”

Clint: “Who were you going to play, Obi Wan Kenobi?”

(Ron laughed.)

The force is strong with the Howard boys.

Clint: “Well, that emanates from Dad and Mom. I’ll take a little bit of credit because I picked up a little bit of the things they taught me. But through the genes or through however it happened, I am certainly blessed to be the son of Rance and Jean Howard and also the brother of Ron Howard. It has all worked out. Mom and Dad set the table, and then Ron was just this wonderful example of someone that I looked up to. I didn’t do everything he did, but I was watching and I was paying attention. I am personally so blessed and I hope it shows in the book. I hope the readers get it, how grateful we both are.”

Oklahoma traits

Ron said his father was blessed with “Midwestern zen.” His mother had a quality that was different and isn’t exclusive to Oklahoma, but it served her well. He said she had can-do optimism.