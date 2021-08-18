Release event set at Tulsa Air and Space Museum for new WWII aviation book

Tulsa author and photographer Joe Glyda’s new book — “World War II Aviation Artwork and the Stories Behind These Beautiful Birds” — is being released at a book signing event scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum, 3624 N. 74th E. Ave.

The release will coincide with the museum’s celebration of National Aviation Day. Festivities are scheduled throughout the day and the book will be available for purchase and signing. A 3:15 p.m. slide show presentation and Q&A at the planetarium are part of the event.

“Even though these WWII planes were instrumental in the war, I was inspired to showcase the incredible ingenuity of early aviation,” Glyda said in a news release about the book. “It was and still is amazing to see how many different types of aircraft were built in such a short period of time.”

People will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with WWII planes like those in Glyda’s book. Weather permitting, a PT-17 Stearman and a Fairchild PT-19 will fly in early and remain on site for the duration of the event.

General admission to the museum is $15 (seniors $12; youths $10, 4 and under free). For more information about the event, visit tulsamuseum.org or call 918-834-9900. For more information about Glyda and the book, visit