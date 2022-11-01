Reading Partners hosts trivia fundraiser Thursday

One year, I kept track of every book I read. That is, I kept track of every book I read to the end — there were a lot of titles that I started and abandoned along the way. According to that list, I read 92 books. How many did I set down and not pick up again? I have no idea. Maybe another 92? Maybe not that many. There once was a time when I felt obligated to finish every book I started. Back ...