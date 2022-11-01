Reading Partners hosts trivia fundraiser Thursday

Reading Partners Tulsa will host its fifth annual Books, Brews and BBQ trivia night fundraiser, 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Stokely Event Center, 10111 E. 45th Place.
Tickets for the event start at $50, and can be purchased at booksbrewsandbbq.com.
This will be the first time this event has been an "in-person" affair in two years. In addition to the live trivia contest, the evening will feature arcade games, local brews from Marshall Brewing Company, and barbecue from Albert G’s, as well as plant-based barbecue options from Sando’s Rockin’ Deli. Reading Partners CEO Adeola Whitney will be the event's mistress of ceremonies.
Funds raised at this event play a key role in furthering the mission of Reading Partners by recruiting and training volunteers, and assessing and enrolling students in our research-based program, which helps students achieve measurable literacy growth.
Launched in 2013, Reading Partners Tulsa operates in 23 elementary schools and supports more than 1,000 students. For more information: readingpartners.org.