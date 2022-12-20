Rancher-writer named state Poet Laureate

Jay Snider, a rancher, rodeo cowboy and writer from Cyril, has been appointed as the 2023-24 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate.

The announcement was made Monday by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Snider is taking over the position from Joe Kreger of Tonkawa, who was the first "cowboy poet" to serve as Oklahoma's Poet Laureate.

Snider has released a recording of his work, titled "Of Horses and Men," that was named the best cowboy poetry recording for 2006 by the Academy of Western Artists. He was named male Cowboy Poet of the Year by the same organization in 2008.

Snider has appeared at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Nevada, the Texas Cowboy Poetry Gathering, the Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering, and the Cochise Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering. in 2001, he was chosen by CowboyPoetry.com as its fifth Lariat Laureate, which awarded to poets whose work celebrates and preserves stories honoring Western heritage and the work of ranching and rural life.

Oklahoma Arts Council Executive Director Amber Sharples described Snider as "someone who fully embodies the spirit of the American West and cowboy way of life.”

“It is an extreme honor to have been considered for the appointment of Oklahoma Poet Laureate,” said Snider in a statement. “Oklahoma has a rich history, and much of our heritage has been passed down through generations as oral history, and through the writings of great authors. I have been fascinated by the storytellers of the past, the 'old timers,' if you will. Poetry has helped keep those old stories alive. Through the Oklahoma Poet Laureate position, I can continue to promote all types of poetry and storytelling in the great state of Oklahoma.”