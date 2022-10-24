 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead to speak in Tulsa

  • Updated
colson whitehead

Author Colson Whitehead

 Courtesy, Chris Close

Colson Whitehead, the award-winning author of "The Underground Railroad" and "The Nickel Boys," will be features as part of the "Writers on Greenwood" series, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the auditorium at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, 700 N. Greenwood Ave.

Tickets for the event, which is presented by the Center for Poets and Writers at OSU-Tulsa, are $31, and can be purchased online at tulsa.okstate.edu/cpw.

Whitehead will give a reading from his work, take part in a question-and-answer session, and sign copies of his books, which will be available for purchase through Fulton Street Books.

Whitehead has established himself as one of the most versatile and innovative writers in contemporary literature, whose work encompasses a variety of genres, from surreal mysteries to zombie attacks, reimagined history to searing reality.

His novel, "The Underground Railroad," was a New York Times bestseller and won both the 2016 National Book Award and 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. His novel, "The Nickel Boys," won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. His latest novel, a heist story titled "Harlem Shuffle," was published in September 2021.

A PEN/Faulkner Award finalist, he is the recipient of both a MacArthur Fellowship and a Guggenheim Fellowship.

