Pryor site of record, comic, toy show on Rocklahoma weekend

Record albums

A record album, comic and toy show is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 3 in Pryor.

Here’s a bonus attraction for music lovers headed to Pryor for Rocklahoma:

A record album, comic and toy show is scheduled 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Holiday Inn, 271 Mid America Drive south of Pryor. Admission is free.

A Facebook promo for the buy-sell-trade event said vendors will bring thousands of collectibles that will appeal to children and adults. Attendees are urged to bring collectibles for appraisal.

The vinyl, comic and toy show is a separate event from the sixth annual Pryor Creek Comic Convention, which will take place Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Mayes County Event Center.

