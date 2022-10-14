Pop culture on wheels: Oklahoma Star Cars part of Pryor Creek Comic Convention

You don’t have to be a star to be in this group, but you do have to own a “star car.”

Oklahoma Star Cars is a Facebook group of car enthusiasts who have dedicated their time and talents to recreating vehicles from some of their favorite movies and television shows. They drive the vehicles to charity events, car shows, parades and other events so they can be enjoyed by others.

Next: Vehicles from Scooby-Doo, Ghostbusters and Resident Evil lore will be among Oklahoma Star Cars parked at the Pryor Creek Comic Convention, scheduled 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Mayes County Event Center on the fairgrounds east of Pryor. Admission is $5.

A sixth-year comic and pop culture convention, the Pryor Creek Comic Convention is presented by the Pryor Area Arts and Humanities Council and will feature artist guest Muriel Fahrion, a Tulsa resident who created Strawberry Shortcake, the Care Bears and the Get Along Gang.

Musician and art lover Jana Jae of the long-running country music and comedy show “Hee Haw” will double as a guest and vendor. She will be among 80-plus vendors selling comics, books, art, toys, action figures, games and other pop culture-related items.

A priority is placed on having comic vendors at the show since there is nothing that aggravates comic con purists more than a con with few comics.

As a bonus attraction, Jim Halsey will present a legends of music display at the convention. Halsey, who helped steer the careers of 29 artists in the Country Music Hall of Fame and 10 artists in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, once operated the largest country music agency in the world out of Tulsa. He continues to manage the Oak Ridge Boys.

A cash prize cosplay contest, a kids cosplay contest (no cash prize) and a Super Smash Bros. Tournament will take place at the convention.

Meanwhile, vehicles from the Oklahoma Star Cars fleet will be available for photo ops in the parking lot.

Tim Wright, who owns a Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine van and has driven it to dozens of events, created the Oklahoma Star Cars Facebook group after discussions with another star car owner.

“We’ve been offered money to make appearances but the most that we’ll take in trade is food,” Wright said. “We’re not in this for profit. The saying is ‘Leave the world a better place than you found it,’ and that’s what we want to do. If we can spread a little happiness just showing up, then it was all worth it.”

Not all of the following will be at the Pryor con, but among other Oklahoma Star Cars are Jurassic Park Jeeps, KITT from “Knight Rider,” a “Back to the Future” Delorean, the Impala from “Supernatural,” Herbie the Love Bug, General Lee from “The Dukes of Hazzard,” Ecto-1 from “Ghostbusters” (usually accompanied by the Real Oklahoma Ghostbusters) and additional “Ghostbusters”-inspired vehicles.

