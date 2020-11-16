Pioneer Woman shares stories of quarantine, foster child in 'Frontier Follies'

One of the most obviously new sections is one detailing Drummond’s experiences during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when “my entire family returned to the ranch.”

At first, it was all fun and board games, but after about three weeks, the joy of family togetherness began to wear thin, as Drummond came to the realization that “these creatures in my house wanted to eat. As in, eat food. As in, all the time. I’m not talking about simple ham sandwiches, which are quick, easy, leave very little mess behind, and allow me (a cooking show host, by the way) never to have to cook. No, these hungry life-forms wanted meals.”

The other obviously new chapters, which have already received attention in national publications, are about the Drummond family taking in a foster child, Jamar.

“I haven’t written or spoken publicly about him much,” Drummond writes, “because for one thing, the state agency that handles fostering has strict rules against posting about foster children on social media.

