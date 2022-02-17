Paralympian, ESPN host Victoria Arlen delivering lecture, signing books at NSU

A book signing in the RiverHawk Shoppe will follow after ESPN host and Paralympian gold medalist Victoria Arlen delivers the 2022 Larry Adair Lecture 2 p.m. Feb. 23 inside Webb Auditorium at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Seating will be limited, and in-person guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Arlen will share how she found hope and inspiration despite battling two rare conditions that left her “locked” inside her own body. She will also discuss the perspective individuals give to obstacles in their lives and how to overcome those roadblocks. Her book is titled “Locked in: The Will to Survive and the Resolve to Live.”

In 2006, an 11-year-old Arlen lost the ability to speak, eat and move after she suddenly developed Transverse Myelitis and Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis that left her in a vegetative state for four years.

In 2010, Arlen regained the ability to speak, eat and move again and today shares her story to uplift and encourage audiences through her message “Face It, Embrace It, Defy It, Conquer It.”

Arlen went on to become a competitive swimmer, earning medals at the 2012 London Paralympic Games and setting multiple American, Pan American and world records. She transitioned from athlete to ESPN host in 2015.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.