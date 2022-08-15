'Outsiders' actor Ralph Macchio returns for book event

Actor Ralph Macchio, who shot to fame as Johnny in the film version of "The Outsiders" and as the title character in "The Karate Kid," will return to Tulsa for a special event in conjunction with his memoir, "Waxing On," 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Will Rogers High School auditorium, 3909 E. Fifth Place.

The event is presented by Magic City Books.

Tickets are $28, which includes a copy of "Waxing On." All books will be signed in advance.

Macchio's book is a celebratory reflection on the legacy of "The Karate Kid" in film, pop culture, and his own life, as he shares the story behind the film from the audition process to how some of the film’s most iconic moments came to be.

Macchio appeared as Daniel LaRusso in two "Karate Kid" sequels and had recently reprised the role for the popular Netflix series "Cobra Kai."

To purchase tickets: magiccitybooks.com.