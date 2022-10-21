Organizers of major comic, pop culture con in Kansas City add anime con to slate

Planet Comic Con Kansas City, the heartland’s largest and longest-running comic book and pop culture event, has been prosperous enough to spawn an additional event.

Planet Promotions LLC, the organizers behind Planet Comicon Kansas City, announced a new pop culture event, Planet Anime Kansas City, that will debut October 21-22, 2023, at the Kansas City Convention Center’s Bartle Hall.

The new event will be an anime-centric convention and feature anime voice celebrities, exhibitors, special events, panels, cosplay and more.

Planet Anime Kansas City will follow Planet Comicon Kansas City’s spring show, scheduled for March 17-19, 2023, at the same venue.

“Our Planet universe will celebrate 10 years in downtown KC with Planet Comicon Kansas City’s spring show,” Chris Jackson, Planet Promotions LLC Founder and CEO, said in a news release. “Planet fans and the city have embraced our pop culture world with open arms and the time is right to expand the Planet universe.”

Planet Comicon was staged in Overland Park, Kansas, before moving to downtown Kansas City.

“While we are homegrown, we are one of the nation’s largest pop culture events and Planet Anime Kansas City gives us a new opportunity to serve our fans through anime-focused guests, exhibitors and much more,” Jackson said. “Anime is incredibly popular and we’re excited for our future and the chance to bring fans together twice a year moving forward.” Fans can follow Planet Anime Kansas City on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and visit Planet Anime’s online site to get the latest news and developments. Planet Anime Kansas City tickets are scheduled to go on sale in spring, after the conclusion of Planet Comicon Kansas City.