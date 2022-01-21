Oklahoma native writes book on Cy Young winners

Plus, the Scene staff discusses how one might go about reviewing a restaurant.

Enid native and noted baseball historian Doug Wedge will publish his latest book, "Pinnacle on the Mound: Cy Young Award Winners Talk Baseball," next month.

The book, to be published by Rowman & Littlefield, will officially be released Feb. 9. Magic City Books in Tulsa will host a book signing event March 3.

Wedge interviewed 10 recipients of the Cy Young Award, awarded annually to the best pitchers in Major League Baseball, about the keys to their success, the obstacles they faced and how they overcame them, and the common threads in their lives and careers.

In a pre-publication review, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Ford wrote, "At a time when our beloved baseball is bejibbered by wearying sabermetrics, garish infield shifts, noxious pitch counts, leveraging, players' household squabbles and the mysterious inability to lay down a simple bunt, Mr. Wedge's extremely welcome book, zeroing in on these Cy Young Award winners of the not-so-distant past, feels to be just what I'm hungriest for as a life-long baseball fan — the real skinny, the low-down about the game itself."

Wedge is also the author of "The Cy Young Catcher," published by Texas A&M University Press in 2015, and "Baseball in Alabama: Tales of Hardball in the Heart of Dixie" (The History Press, 2018).

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.