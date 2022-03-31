Oklahoma journalist, author attending book signing in Owasso

Oklahoma journalist Art Haddaway, author of a new book about his profession, will attend a book signing from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at Panera Bread in Owasso.
The book is “Reflections of an Editor: Insights & Observations of a Small-town Newsman.”
In the book, Haddaway aims to encourage and inspire others through a unique telling of his experiences — and the life lessons he’s learned — while serving at the helm of the Owasso Reporter.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
