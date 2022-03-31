 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma journalist, author attending book signing in Owasso

  • Updated
Oklahoma journalist Art Haddaway, author of a new book about his profession, will attend a book signing from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at Panera Bread in Owasso.

The book is “Reflections of an Editor: Insights & Observations of a Small-town Newsman.”

In the book, Haddaway aims to encourage and inspire others through a unique telling of his experiences — and the life lessons he’s learned — while serving at the helm of the Owasso Reporter.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

